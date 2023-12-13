Today for the first time, we hear from Pedro Muñoz, the aggressor, the accused, the councilor who is asked for 18 years in prison for the mistreatment of Raquel. Pedro Muñoz calls 112 to have a fight: “Look, this is a very accident… My wife has fallen and she is not responding to me.” “I'm at home, this is a farm here in Toreno. She is 44 years old, please come.” Susana Martínez is the only journalist who has been with the victim: “He called at that time and gave several versions: that maybe he fell because he went up to the roof to get the cat; that maybe he went up to the roof to smoke and She has also told another witness that maybe she climbed on the roof so that he would not see her pass because they were angry… These are the different versions that Pedro Muñoz has given after finding Raquel bloodied, already quadriplegic and with 17 injuries. very serious.”

Raquel was a sporty, active girl and suddenly her life was paralyzed by this fear that she could not overcome. Raquel called 112 on March 13, 2018 asking for help but no one listened to her, that is why today in the trial some witnesses from the Ponferrada police will have to answer why they did not help her in 2018, in addition Susana Martínez affirms that Pedro Muñoz had warned Raquel that he had a lot of power, that he had very powerful friends and that 112 was never going to help her. The hardest thing about all this is that exactly what Pedro Muñoz stated is what happened.

The victim's distressing call to 112

Raquel calls 112 on March 13, 2018, two years before Pedro Muñoz allegedly throws her out of the window where a man's voice can be heard: “Raquel listen to me. Listen to me.” While she insisted, saying: “Let go of me! Let go of me!” And the call continues with this man's voice: “Look at me, look at me. It's me. Look. Please. I want to be with you, please. Be with me please, don't leave me, I'm dying.” And the woman crying and screaming inconsolably, she couldn't say anything else.

After this distressing call, 112 did not send anyone to help her, Susana Martínez states the following: “The emergency service of the Junta de Castilla y León seems to have acted impeccably. They passed the notice to the national police and the local police. of Ponferrada, the national police contacted the local police to see who was intervening. The local police that belongs to the Ponferrada city council said that they were going to take charge and it is not known what the message that is later placed on the information sheet Ponferrada says 'noise between neighbors'.”

We all wonder the same thing: How can this guy who tried to hit a woman like that be a social welfare councilor? And how does a police chief deny help to a woman?

