The program My Scholarship to Start It is a social support granted by the Government of Mexico City since September 2019. This support is intended for basic level students in order to avoid school dropouts.

The support is granted in different payments per year, and here we will tell you when the respective December amount is delivered.

When is the December payment delivered?

The payment schedule for the Start Scholarship indicates that beneficiary students will be able to receive their money on the Wellbeing card starting this Friday, December 1.

Preschool students will receive a total of six hundred, while those at the primary and secondary level receive six hundred and fifty. Students from Multiple Attention Centers will also receive six hundred fifty pesos Mexicans.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Welfare Secretariat

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions