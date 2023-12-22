The Carlo Felice theater will host a charity event in which many former companions and friends of the champion who passed away on 6 January 2023 will take part

A night at the theater to remember an old football friend like Gianluca Vialli. A benefit evening will take place on January 8th at 9pm at the Carlo Felice in Genoa in which football personalities, artists and friends of the champion who passed away on January 6th 2023 will participate. As Massimo Mauro said, “Luca is not commemorated, he is celebrated and that evening will have to be a party for Luca”, confirming the fact that everything will revolve around one of the most beloved champions of our football, who in Genoa was the protagonist of the Sampd'oro championship in 1991. Gianluca's wife and daughters will be there , his family and then “there will be Genoa, his city, because I'm not wrong in saying that Genoa was Luca's city”, recalled Mauro.

the program

—

The evening will be hosted by Ilaria D'Amico and Tommaso Labate, according to a stage itinerary that will revolve around the figure of Gianluca, footballer and champion: some protagonists of Juventus who won their last Champions League in 1996-97 will be present, with the memory by Chiellini and Buffon and the narration by Paolo Condò and Giorgio Porrà, as well as a rich and important musical presence. The collection of ticket sales – which is proceeding at a good pace – will be donated to the Vialli and Mauro Foundation in favor of the “Momals: multi-omics monitoring and analysis of ALS” project of the NeMo clinical centers in Milan and Arenzano. Coupons can be purchased at the Theater ticket office or on the Vivaticket platform.