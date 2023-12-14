My Hero Academia confirms the premiere date of season 7 of the anime.

Each season of My Hero Academia has been a true marvel, as these have paved the way for the story of Deku and company is about to address one of the biggest battles that will be seen in the seriesas the beloved heroes will take action to stop All For One, Tomura Shigaraki and the rest of the villains once and for all.

My Hero Academia has become the topic of the momentsince a few days ago it was revealed that the seventh season of the anime is just around the corner, since everything seems to be ready for Deku and company are back in action in this fascinating installment that fans are eagerly awaiting.

Likewise, the fans are in luck, since, The release date of season 7 of My Hero Academia has recently been confirmedso fans already know when this new installment will begin, which will address shocking moments that will mark a before and after in this popular work.

Season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime will arrive in May 2024

This recent news about season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime has generated high expectations and great hype within the fandom, since many They are eager to see Deku and friends face All For One once and for all. and the rest of the malevolent villains who have unleashed chaos everywhere.

However, it seems that the followers of My Hero Academia They won't have to wait long for the anime's return, since recently, through X, the account called @WSJ_manga has shared information regarding the seventh season of this seriesletting us know the exact date on which it will be released.

My Hero Academia TV Anime Season 7 is scheduled to start broadcasting in May 4th, 2024. More information will be given in the future. pic.twitter.com/9zWWMetaHg — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 13, 2023

In this publication it has been announced that season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime will premiere on May 4, 2024this being the exact date on which Deku and his friends will return to the screen to defend the world from the siege of All For One and his minions.

This is excellent news for fans who are very eager to enjoy the seventh season of My Hero Academiasince they finally know when Deku and their allies will return to fight one of the greatest battles of all time.

In fact, to make the wait more enjoyable My Hero Academia season 7 The new design that the heroes will have for this installment has been revealed, as the hype and expectations are truly overwhelming.

My Hero Academia has also announced the release date of its fourth feature film

On the other hand, Next year will be great for the My Hero Academia franchisesince apart from the seventh season of the anime, they will also release the fourth feature film of this IP, whose possible release date has been announced.

My Hero Academia Movie 4 is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2024. More information in the future. pic.twitter.com/zTENC0pp2z — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 13, 2023

And it has been revealed that The premiere of the fourth feature film of My Hero Academia will be next summer 2024so it will arrive months after the start of the seventh season of the series, which clearly indicates that fans will have a lot of content from the work of Kohei Horikoshi to enjoy next year.

For now, There is no further information regarding this feature film.so it remains to wait for more details to be revealed about this fourth film that will enhance the legacy of My Hero Academia.

Kohei Horikoshi's work has become one of the most popular and acclaimed todaywhich is not surprising, since this mangaka has told one of the most fascinating and action-packed stories of all time.

