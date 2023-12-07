The seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime could be closer than you think.

Recently, the release date of the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime has been leaked.

Each season of My Hero Academia has managed to This work has become a true phenomenon that has amazed many fans.who have been hooked on the exciting adventures and unbridled action that has been shown in each event of the story, and that was demonstrated with the sixth installment of this anime, which laid the foundations to give way to a new stage that will mark a before and after in the plot.

Likewise, the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime was announced a few months ago, so The desires and expectations of the fans were very highwho are very excited to see Deku and his friends back into action.

However, the fandom of My Hero Academia seems to be in luck, since recently The premiere date of season 7 of the anime has been leakedwhich is closer than you think, so the excitement and hype of the followers has increased exponentially due to this unveiling.

The seventh season of My Hero Academia already has a release date

As we have mentioned, The My Hero Academia franchise has given a lot to talk about recentlysince the manga is addressing the amazing final arc, which has shown incredible moments that have completely changed this story, added to that, a few weeks ago a new and fun OVA called UA Battle Heroes was released, making the game more enjoyable. waiting for the seventh season.

In addition to this, the My Hero Academia franchise has announced a new feature film that will be set in the timeline of the sixth season, so the collapsed society will be the scenario to be addressed during this film. However, the followers They are very eager for the seventh season of the animesince they want to see Deku and company continue their fight against the terrifying villains of the series.

However, it seems that fans won’t have to wait long to enjoy the seventh season of the animesince recently The release date has been leaked of this installment, generating great excitement within the fandom.

Through X, the account called @DabisPoleDance ha shared the new visual of season 7 of My Hero Academiawhich has been leaked ahead of time, revealing when it will return Deku and company to action.

#MHASpoilers NEW My Hero Academia season 7 visual!!! BROADCAST DATE HAS BEEN DECIDED FOR SPRING 2024!!!! pic.twitter.com/6ioAztoS4U — ever (@DabisPoleDance) December 6, 2023

In this image you can see that season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime will arrive in spring 2024which shows that Deku and his friends are ready to continue facing the fearsome villains who caused so much devastation and havoc, plunging the population into complete chaos that almost caused the Hero Society to collapse.

It should be noted that everything seems to indicate that season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime could arrive in April 2024which means fans won’t have to wait long for Deku and company to resume the war between heroes and villains.

At the moment there is no official confirmation in this regard, since They will possibly officially announce the release date at the next Jump Festaan event in which previews of the most important anime are offered each year, so, obviously, My Hero Academia It is on this select list, since this work has become one of the most acclaimed works today.

On the other hand, a few months ago a preview of the new design that the heroes will have for the seventh season had been given, a detail that amazed the fans who They knew that the return of anime was just around the corner.

