It has been shown that All For One is a very complex villain with a very sick personality.

Chapter 408 of the My Hero Academia manga has provided more context for its villain’s name.

Join the conversation

The final arc of My Hero Academia has been full of big surprises that have made this saga a true marvel, since each event that has arisen in this relentless war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki has not left anyone indifferent, demonstrating Horikoshi’s insight when it comes to approaching the climax of this frantic battle between good and evil.

It is not a surprise that My Hero Academia is one of the most acclaimed Shonen today, since This work is full of action and a very interesting premise which has been improving during the development of its final arc, which has addressed every detail of the characters involved in this war, as is the case of All For Onesince this villain’s past has been delved into.

Likewise, the last chapters have revealed very interesting details about All For One. However, the most recent episode has taken things to another level, as has revealed the true meaning of this villain’s nameand the sinister obsession he has for his brother.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #408 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The true meaning of All For One’s name has been revealed

As we have mentioned, the last chapters of the My Hero Academia manga have been exploring the past of All For Oneleaving very interesting revelations about the motivations and sick personality of this villain since his childhood, since everything seems to indicate that he is the incarnation of evila detail that he has demonstrated over the years with his actions.

However, everything seems to indicate that there are even more details about this controversial villain, since the most recent chapter of the manga has returned to delve a little deeper into his past and what motivated him to create a reign of terror, unleashing chaos everywhere, because it seems that his unhealthy obsession with possessing One For All and his brother Yoichi They have been one of the triggers.

And, in the most recent chapter of the manga it can be seen through a memory of All For One, the Why did he name his twin brother Yoichi?since it was his first possession, which is why he felt a deep obsession to recover One For Allsince in this way he could bring his brother back, having him under his yoke again.

As its name indicates “All For One” his name is a clear meaning of his obsessive and sick personality.since this has always wanted to get hold of everything that surrounds himYoichi being one of these “possessions” that he has gathered over time, which has given him the most inconvenience, since She was the only one who escaped his reachthis being the reason why he has been so obsessed with recovering One For All.

All For One’s obsession with Yoichi is evidentWell, when this one was born he took it as one of his possessions, so he has always wanted to have it with him, just as he has done with the different gifts he has stolen. However, losing his twin brother angered him so much that he wreaked havoc in order to recover it.

This All For One personality is a much more complex psychological trait, as the true motivation of this villain to cause great damage and try to dominate the entire world was trying to recover Yoichi, his “most valuable possession” and which escaped his reach, a detail that he has not yet been able to overcome.

Without a doubt, All For One has become a very complex villain with a sick personality which has led him to commit very vile and questionable acts in order to satisfy his obsessions and his desire for everything to belong to him, as his name indicates, which is a clear demonstration of his actions.

Join the conversation