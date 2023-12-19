The first trailer for My Hero Academia season 7 has been revealed.

During Jump Festa 2024, the first trailer for season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime was revealed.

The My Hero Academia franchise has been the topic of the moment in recent weekssince the release date of season 7 was announced, which is highly anticipated by fans, since it will address the continuation of the chaotic war between good and evil in which, once again, the The next generation of heroes will be crucial in dealing with these dangerous threats.

In addition, Expectations regarding season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime are overwhelmingsince, after becoming known that this will arrive next May 4, 2024fans have proven to be very eager to see their favorite heroes fight All For One, Tomura Shigaraki and the rest of the villains again on screen.

However, as expected, My Hero Academia has not disappointed fans at Jump Festa 2024since during this event they have the first trailer for season 7 of the anime revealedwhich has exponentially increased the expectations and hype surrounding this series.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia already has its first trailer

Every season of My Hero Academia has been a complete blast, but, The seventh installment of this work will completely change what has been seen in the plotsince it will begin extremely shocking moments that will demonstrate the worth and determination of the young students, who will accompany the professional heroes to fight great confrontations against the villains.

In view of the fact that My Hero Academia It is one of the most popular and acclaimed works of today, His Stage during Jump Festa 2024 was one of the most anticipatedsince the eager fans were attentive to every detail that was revealed about this franchise, which did not disappoint its followers, because in this event revealed the first trailer for season 7 of the animegiving a small preview of the events that Deku and company will have to deal with.

In this trailer It can be seen that the heroes and students are prepared to fight the fiercest battles against All For One and the League of Villainswho are determined to continue with the destruction that they began during the sixth season, which generated an enormous impact on the population, leaving a devastating panorama that could apparently get even worse.

This little teaser has including stunning snippets of events to comewhich have served to further increase the hype of the followers, since this season will not only cover the incredible battle between Shigaraki and Star And Stripeas it will also develop the UA Traitor arc and the long-awaited final war between heroes and villains, so the expectations and excitement are enormous regarding this fascinating installment.

Due to all the material that My Hero Academia season 7 will address, it is likely that This is divided into two cuts with 24 episodes in totalwhich as seen in the trailer will be extremely incredible, so 2024 will be a great year for the franchise. Kohei Horikoshisince this IP has a lot of content to offer to the followers, who have not hesitated to express their excitement about this installment.

It remains to wait that More details are revealed ahead of the premiere of season 7 of My Hero Academiaas presumably other trailers will be announced that will prepare fans for these exciting events that will arrive on Next May 4, 2024which will further enhance the incredible story of Kohei Horikoshi.

