My Hero Academia puts an end to one of the most detestable villains in the series.

Chapter 410 of the My Hero Academia manga has addressed the end of this fearsome villain.

Kohei Horikoshi's franchise has given a lot to talk about in recent weekssince, recently, the first trailer for season 7 of My Hero Academia was revealed, which will premiere on May 4, giving a grand return to Deku and company, who are ready to fight great confrontations that They will mark a before and after in the series.

As far as the manga is concerned, it was addressing the climax of the final battle between Bakugo and All For Onewhich has been developed in an incredible way by delving into the past of this fearsome villain, who has been defeated in a humiliating way by the explosive hero who demonstrated his worth and determination during this confrontation.

Likewise, the most recent chapter of the My Hero Academia manga is very special, since it has put end to the era of evil and darkness that All For One unleashedsince it has been confirmed that this fearsome villain has died during his confrontation with Bakugo, taking with him all the terror and chaos he unleashed for a long time.

It's fasting contains spoilers for chapter #410 of the My Hero Academia manga.

All For One has died, taking with it an era of evil

Chapter after chapter, The final arc of My Hero Academia has been a true marvelsince this has addressed different events in an epic way, having several unexpected turns that have made the plot even more interesting, an example of this being the impressive return of Bakugowho has been fundamental in this fierce war.

And it is that, All For One's desperate attempts to consummate their plan and take over Shigaraki were neutralized by Bakugo.since, as is known, the explosive hero in a very perceptive way performed an epic movement with which he caused deep damage to the fearsome villain, in such a way that he had to regenerate to the point of becoming a baby, a detail that It left him in great trouble.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga put an end to All For One's questionable actionssince, after having become a baby, this villain could still use his quirks, so he made his way to try to continue with his planbut while trying to reach Shigaraki, Bakugo He intervened by making one last move that ended the life of this antagonist.

Bakugo's finishing move led to All For One to regenerate again to the point of completely disappearinga detail that caused the different peculiarities that he stole throughout his life to return to their original bearers, confirming that all traces of this villain's macabre existence had disappeared.

Although it's hard to believe, All For One, one of the most fearsome and ruthless villains in the series has diedor after disappearing completely, which has left Shigaraki as the ultimate goal of this fierce warso now everything is in the hands of Deku, who has been trying to stop Tomura at any cost.

Notably Bakugo put All For One through complete hell during their confrontationas it generated a lot of frustration and anger in him by getting in his way, which led to AFO becoming blinded and his emotions dominating him, this being the beginning of the end of the fearsome Demon King.

Without a doubt, The defeat of All For One gives a surprising twist to the plot, since the reign of terror that this villain imposed for a long time has ended, taking with it an era of darkness and deaths that caused so much damage to the population. Likewise, all hopes are placed on Deku, who must put an end to Shigaraki and his nefarious plans.

