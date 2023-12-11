Everything seems to indicate that Bakugo has managed to close the gap that existed between him and Deku.

My Hero Academia manga chapter 409 might have anticipated that this is the strongest hero of all.

Since its beginnings, My Hero Academia has shown a wide variety of heroes and students with extremely incredible qualities, which they have shown during each season of the series, since many of these have had the opportunity to shine in combatas has been the case of Deku, who has proven to be one of the strongest characters.

Likewise, throughout the chronology of My Hero Academia it has been seen that the series has established that Deku would be the strongest heroBecause being All Might’s pupil and inheriting his gift, it was foreshadowed that this young man would become the most powerful of all.

However, the last chapters of the My Hero Academia manga could have anticipated that Deku is not the strongest hero after all, since his best friend and deuteragonist, Bakugo, seems to have noticeably surpassed him during the climax of his battle against All For One.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #409 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Bakugo has finally surpassed Deku and become the strongest hero

Currently, the My Hero Academia manga has focused on All For One and his battle with Bakugo, which has developed in a very interesting way, since Through it, more details of this villain have been revealed.since the dark origin of All For One was addressed, confirming that he is the incarnation of evil, since his birth.

But this has not been the only interesting thing that the last chapters of the manga have had. My Hero Academiasince the most recent episode has addressed the climax of the surprising confrontation between All For One and Bakugorevealing that the explosive hero has managed to surpass Deku, becoming the strongest hero of all.

And during this confrontation, Bakugo managed to defeat All For One, who had used all his power in one final blow to try to get his way. However, she never imagined the great cunning of the explosive hero who demonstrated its growth by resorting to some very interesting lines which made this moment more epic, as he claimed that only his gift was enough to defeat him.

This incredible feat of Bakugo added to his words confirm the great character growth that Katsuki has had throughout the seriesbecause he has achieved close the gap that existed between him and Dekuas he was always constantly trying to overcome him, demonstrating an unwavering determination that has paid off by humiliatingly defeating the fearsome Demon King, All For One.

Bakugo’s confidence in his quirk and the clever use he made of it during his battle against All For Oneshow that the explosive hero has known take advantage of your weaknesses by turning them into strengthsbecause he insightfully demonstrated his overwhelming power and the great growth he has had, managing to close the gap in strength that existed between him and Deku.

Notably This epic moment could have foreshadowed that Bakugo has surpassed Dekubecoming the strongest hero of all, exploiting every detail of his gift to the fullest to achieve this desired goal that he set for himself from the beginning of the series.

Besides, Bakugo’s victory over All For One It is also the culmination of the efforts and sacrifices of the different heroes who gave their all to try to stop the fearsome Demon King, so This feat is very rewarding for the explosive herowho has demonstrated his great growth in all aspects, whether in power or personal, overcoming all the defects that did not allow him to reach his maximum potential.

Without a doubt, The final arc of My Hero Academia has been a true marvelsince it has shown different shades of the heroes who have carried out the relentless war against All For One and Shigaraki, being Bakugo a clear example of this.

