My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions has its own “version” of Saitama from One Punch Man.

This disturbing character from My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions bears certain similarities to Saitama from One Punch Man.

Join the conversation

The vast universe of My Hero Academia It has a wide variety of characters with very surprising abilities, which is not surprising, since Horikoshi has given them very striking techniques and powers that have made them stand out, since the mangaka has introduced an infinite number of very versatile quirks that have served to make each of these individuals more interesting.

Likewise, it seems that this franchise has decided to take things to another level, since it has including a character who has many similarities with Saitama from One Punch Man in terms of character, since he is also capable of defeating his opponents with a single blow and tends to go unnoticed on many occasions due to how inconspicuous his victories can be.

And the spin-off manga My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions has been the story of this IP that has including this disturbing character called Blackbeltwhich could be considered the version of Saitama within the Horikoshi franchisesince it is unrecognized and can defeat any enemy with a single attack.

It's fasting contains Spoilers from chapter #20 of the manga My Hero Academy: Team – Up Missions.

Blackbelt is the pro hero of MHA: Team-Up Missions who bears similarities to Saitama from OPM

My Hero Academia is considered one of the most acclaimed Shonen today, since It has many action-packed moments and striking characterswho have managed to transcend over time for their very brave and heroic gifts and personalities, elements that have made this story very popular.

The plot of My Hero Academia has had great influences from other superhero franchisessince Horikoshi has adapted some elements of these IPs in his own story in a sublime way, and it seems that Yoco Akiyama, creator of the spin-off manga My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, has decided to use the same treatment in his work , since it has introduced a character who has many similarities with Saitama from One Punch Man, the distinctive hero of One and Yusuke Murata's work.

In fact, chapter #20 of the My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions manga has introduced a new hero who bears similarities to Saitama in terms of character, since in this episode you can see that Momo, Hatsume and Kaminari have been sent to meet a pro hero named Blackbeltwho specializes in martial arts, upon arriving at the place where Blackbelt is located, they realize that He is depressed and considering retiring from his work as a hero..

Blackbelt has been a pro hero for ten years, but he has no fans or admirers because his victories are not striking, since his gift called “Fast Fist” allows him to defeat his adversaries with a single attack. However, in reality his fist is so fast that is capable of hitting an opponent 100 times in less than a second, which makes it seem like it was just an attack. Which is why people tend not to take him seriously and make fun of him, suggesting that he is just lying, a detail that led him to become depressed.

This pro hero He just longs to be recognized for his exploits.since he has been saving the inhabitants for ten years without being recognized, a detail that makes him very similar to Saitama in this sensesince he does not usually take credit for his victories, that is why the trio of students decide to implement a plan to help him and create a drone with a high-speed camera capable of capture the hundred consecutive Blackbelt hits so that the public really sees that he was never lying about his technique.

But still, Blackbelt could be considered the version of Saitama in the Horikoshi franchisesince, despite defeating his enemies with a single blow and being a hero for more than ten years did not have due recognitionsince he did not have any admirers or fans to celebrate his victories, details that demonstrate the parallelism between both characters.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions usually adapts elements from other franchisessince in one of its first chapters it could be seen that it introduced a character that had many similarities with an iconic Disney villain, since These side stories are packed with exciting adventures that provide a different perspective on the young heroes.

Join the conversation