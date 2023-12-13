Katsuki Bakugo has established himself as one of the strongest heroes and this feat confirms it.

Chapter 409 of the My Hero Academia manga has shown Katsuki Bakugo’s best moment to date.

Katsuki Bakugo is one of the most important characters in My Hero Academiawho has had an exceptional development with Deku as both have exponentially increased their skills, becoming great heroes and reinforcing their controversial friendship, since Kacchan He has experienced several changes in the different seasons of the series that have made him mature.

Likewise, during the development of the plot, Bakugo little by little it has been gathering the necessary qualities to become the best professional hero of his generationand that has been evidenced during the final arc in which he fought great confrontations that demonstrated his great worth and enormous power.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga My Hero Academia has taken things to another level, since has given Bakugo his best moment to datemaking him shine in style and confirming that he is among the best heroes of his generation.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #409 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Bakugo has had his best moment by defeating All For One in the final battle

As we have mentioned, little by little, Bakugo has become one of the most powerful characters in My Hero Academia, since his surprising abilities and great ingenuity when fighting have made him a difficult rival to beat.

In fact, Bakugo after his confrontation against Tomura Shigaraki, in which he died from his injuries, gave a demonstration of his immeasurable power and the great reach of his quirkmaking clear his worth and unwavering determination when it came to protecting his allies, details that confirmed the incredible growth that the explosive hero had, this being one of his greatest moments in the series.

However, Bakugo after his return has been fighting All For One, awakening interest in this villain who He has been very impressed by the skill and abilities of the explosive hero who has managed to corner the Demon King to the point of forcing him to use all his power to get out of this situation.

Bakugo used his great wits to defeat All For Onesince making sublime use of his quirk he managed to surprise this villain, causing him enormous damage with various explosions, which were accompanied by the powerful definitive movement of the explosive hero called “Howitzer Impact” with which he ended up frustrating this antagonist’s plans, ending him in a very humiliating way.

This has been Katsuki Bakugo’s best moment to datesince the explosive hero cornered the villain and humiliated him to the point of letting you know that Only with a gift was he able to defeat himfulfilling his words to the letter, as he defeated him making good use of his quirk, ending the reign of terror that the Demon King unleashed.

It should be noted that this amazing feat makes Bakugo the strongest hero of all, since His unwavering determination combined with his great ingenuity have given him the victory against All For Onedemonstrating once and for all the enormous growth that arch after arch had, which has closed with a flourish.

Without a doubt, This is one of Bakugo’s best momentswho returned from the dead to humiliate and defeat the fearsome All For Onecausing him great frustration before finishing him with a lethal and explosive attack, reducing him to a weak and childish state that leaves this controversial villain who caused so much damage without options.

