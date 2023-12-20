Kohei Horikoshi has revealed his secret to creating such impressive battles.

During the My Hero Academia Stage at Jump Festa 2024, Kohei Horikoshi has revealed his secret to creating such memorable confrontations.

Join the conversation

Throughout the chronology of My Hero Academia it has been seen that This work has had moments full of a lot of actionwhich have developed epic battles that have permeated the collective imagination due to the high quality of said confrontations, a clear example of this being the fight between All Might and All For One.

In fact, One of the strong points of My Hero Academia has been its amazing battlesWell, this is considered by many to be one of the best Shonen anime in history and all thanks to its incredible confrontations, since Horikoshi has known how to make each fight a true wonder.

However, recently, during the My Hero Academia Stage at Jump Festa 2024, Kohei Horikoshi revealed the secret to creating epic battlesWell, like every mangaka, he usually has quite unusual and interesting inspirations that give him amazing results.

Kohei Horikoshi has revealed his secret to creating great battles

It is no secret to anyone that, Kohei Horikoshi, has stood out for the great battles that he has introduced in his workwhich he has created and illustrated in the manga in a sublime way with incredible attention to detail, since each panel accurately transmits the different sensations that are being experienced during these confrontations that have transcended with the passage of time.

Evidently, Every confrontation that Horikoshi showed has improved significantly over timesetting the bar very high, which has led many to wonder how this artist is inspired to create such epic battlesa doubt that has been clarified by the mangaka during the My Hero Academia stage at Jump Festa 2024 in which he revealed what his great secret is for creating such memorable action scenarios.

It seems that the mangaka has a great source of inspiration to create the epic fights of the serieswhich is specifically derived from the anime of its own series, since it has made it known during this event that it has a specific process when it comes to making fight scenes.

And it is that, Kohei Horikoshi has revealed that when he begins to design a fight scene He thinks to himself if the song “You Say Run” would fit into the background of said fight.. If the scene does not vibrate with the song, start again, making it very clear that Every battle that fits this song is set in motion unless some details have to be changed due to the editor's suggestions.

This inspiration from Horikoshi has given him great resultssince throughout the series he has created transcendental battles that have amazed fans, since each confrontation sublimely transmits the sensations and tension of the moment, which are illustrated by this mangaka with incredible attention to detail.

Notably “You Say Run” is one of the most recognized songs from My Hero Academiawhich was composed by Yuki Hayashi and is often used during the climax of several confrontationsso this song has been crucial for Horikoshi to be inspired and create great confrontations in this fascinating story that is developing its final arc in the manga.

Kohei Horikoshi like a good artist Take any element at your disposal to unleash your imagination, having very incredible results and ideas, which could change as the plot develops, as he made known during Jump Festa 2024, since this mangaka revealed that he originally planned to kill an important character in the series. However, he changed his mind when he saw the evolution that said individual had in subsequent events.

On the other hand, These are not the only interesting revelations of this franchise during Jump Festa 2024since at this event the first trailer for season 7 of the My Hero Academia anime was revealed, which overwhelmingly increased the hype and expectations of the followers, as many are eager for the next one to arrive. May 4th to see Deku and company back in action.

Join the conversation