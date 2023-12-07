My Hero Academia It is surely one of the most followed animes and works both in its version for the screens and in manga. With an active community that numbers in the millions, Boku no Hero has confirmed that it will have a seventh season.

The leak of new promotional material has allowed us to see the plans for the project of the Season 7 of My Hero Academia. Below we will briefly and directly detail the details that have been made clear from this surprising announcement.

#MHASpoilers NEW My Hero Academia season 7 visual!!! BROADCAST DATE HAS BEEN DECIDED FOR SPRING 2024!!!! pic.twitter.com/6ioAztoS4U — ever (@DabisPoleDance) December 6, 2023

He premiere of the work would be confirmed with a launch window that would cover the entire spring of the year 2024. From what we deduce its broadcast would begin in the month of April. Taking into account previous seasons, it would not be surprising if the season aired for 2.3 months from the time of its first episode.

The work of Kouhei Horikoshi It is not going through its best moment, since it is generating several controversies. Even so, most fans are looking forward to the adaptation of the next season. The anime has adapted up to chapter 328 of the manga.

So surely this season would adapt another 80 episodes of the written work of Horikoshi. The publications of manga by Boku no Hero/My Hero Academy They are having a much slower pace than in the past, which makes us see that perhaps we are facing the final stages of the work.

