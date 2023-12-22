My Hero Academia The Real 4D will introduce a new original villain that Deku and company must face.

The My Hero Academia franchise will introduce a new original villain who will unleash chaos on the attraction of this IP at Universal Studios Japan.

My Hero Academia has established itself as one of the most important works of todayhaving an overwhelming success that has been evidenced with each season of the series, which have had an incredible receptivity that has made it clear that the series Kohei Horikoshi continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

In fact, The My Hero Academia franchise has given a lot to talk about in recent weekssince the first trailer for season 7 of the anime has recently been revealed, which will be will premiere on May 4, 2024.

But this is not all, because this IP has many more surprises prepared for next year, since they have announced a collaboration with Universal Studios Japan what will bring a project called “My Hero Academy the Real 4D” in which you will live an incredible experience with these great franchises. Likewise, this attraction will have an original story that will introduce a new villain that will unleash chaos everywhere.

My Hero Academia The Real 4D anticipates the arrival of a new original villain

It is not surprising that My Hero Academia is one of the most successful works today, since this tells an amazing premise and epic characters with well-constructed backstories, since from heroes to villains they have managed to penetrate the collective imagination, becoming great references in the manga/anime industry.

As we have mentioned, My Hero Academia has established itself as one of the most popular and successful IPs today, since this franchise continues making its way into different segmentssince it has recently announced an amazing collaboration with Universal Studios Japan to bring to life the new project called “My Hero Academia The Real 4D”, an attraction that will make you enjoy extremely impressive experiences.

Likewise, this new attraction will be available at Universal Studios Japan starting on March 1, 2024 until August 14, 2024being an extremely epic event that will enhance the legacy of Horikoshi's worksince this project will have an original story that has not taken long to anticipate the arrival of a new villain to this IP, because through a new promotional poster A small sample of the enemy that Deku and company will have to face has been given.

In this promotional poster for “My Hero Academia The Real 4D” it has been given a first look at the new original villain that will be introduced for this exciting event. It should be noted that at the moment The background of this antagonist and what his gift will be is still unknown.so we still have to wait for more details to continue to be revealed about this epic collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and My Hero Academia.

This 4D attraction will feature a theatrical show with 3D images and special effects like splashes of water and tremors that will make enjoy users an unforgettable experience and full of a lot of fun, which is not surprising, since Universal Studios Japan has distinguished itself by creating attractions from other anime IPs with very similar and epic environments that have amazed users.

On the other hand, it is well known that Kohei Horikoshi's work has been characterized by introducing memorable villains with very interesting motivations and abilities that have made them transcend over time, Dabi being a clear example of this, so it would not be surprising if the new original antagonist of the attraction “My Hero Academia The Real 4D” has the same approach as the characters seen in the series.

Without a doubt, 2024 will be a great year for the My Hero Academia franchiseas they will have a wide variety of content to offer fans, from the new season, a fourth feature film and the epic attraction at Universal Studios Japan, confirming the great presence and importance that this IP has today.

