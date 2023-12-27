However, now that we are already in the Christmas spirit, we have to recommend two of the operator's star services: My DIGI and DIGI storagewhich should be essential for any DIGI client and that can come in handy both during these dates and after the holidays.

MI DIGI, more than a client area

DIGI completely renewed Mi DIGI in 2023, making it much more than the classic customer area of ​​other operators. In this new stage, My DIGI is a complete service area for the operator's clients where they can carry out all the procedures and queries they need. This is especially useful for summer, where we want to get to the point and not waste more time than necessary to take advantage of free time on vacation.

My DIGI allows you to consult at a glance all the contracted products and services and the detail of each of them. Thus, in a few steps you will have at your fingertips useful information such as consumption information, accumulated gigabytes or those included in your rate.

In this customer area you can carry out procedures without having to call customer service by phone. Among the portfolio of services offered through My DIGI we can find: download your invoices, contract more products, change mobile phone rates at any time, go from prepaid to contract, make a balance transfer or request a balance advance in the case of prepaid customers, unify contracts or, in In the case of broadband, switch to SMART Fiber in areas where the operator is developing its own fiber network.

Los fiber customers They will have at their disposal a series of extra data that can be very useful to consult in a few steps. For example, you will be able to quickly see which DIGI router model you have installed, as well as its serial number and quick access to the user manual in case you need to make any configuration.

The operator's customers can access the advantages of Mi DIGI from the website midigi.digimobil.es or by downloading it from Google Play or the App Store. Registration is simple and you will only need the email address with which you became a customer and enter the verification code requested by the system.

DIGI storage, 50 GB of free storage

Once you have gotten used to using My DIGI, one of the options you can find will be to activate your free DIGI storage account, an exclusive application for DIGI fiber customers with which to store and share files in the cloud (videos, photographs, documents or music) for free and securely.

With DIGI storage, fiber customers can enjoy the benefits of this service:

Speed ​​and security: In DIGI storage you can store videos, photographs, documents or music safely and quickly from any of your devices. Automatic synchronization: between your computer, mobile phone or tablet, in addition to the automatic creation of backup copies to always have updated and protected information. One-click document sharing: Customers can share folders and files with anyone they want, even if they don't have DIGI storage. Thus, they will be able to view them, edit them and even upload information to their own cloud. Integration with other platforms: You can connect DIGI storage with other cloud storage platforms, such as Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive, to directly access all your information.

DIGI fiber customers have 50 GB of DIGI storage cloud storage available for free. This amount makes the operator's service the best free option we can find. For comparison, MEGA allows you to get 20 GB for free, Google Drive offers you free storage of 15 GB, while in OneDrive it is 5 GB and the smallest space of all is found in Dropbox, where you only have 2 gigs to save your files.

Furthermore, if you run out of space and need even more, you can hire storage extras at the best prices on the market. You can expand to 300 GB or 1 TB for 2 euros or 4 euros per month, respectively. The most competitive prices, like all DIGI rates. Both activation and extension of plans can be done from the customer area and, alternatively, by calling 1200, toll-free from the DIGI network, or 642 642 642, from another operator.

Once your account is activated, you can access the DIGI cloud from the website www.digistorage.es, or using the app on Android or iOS.