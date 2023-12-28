Everything that has to do with the banking fees that we must face as consumers has always been a very controversial topic. In some cases, some of them have even ended up being declared illegal years after being collected, as it was considered that they violated consumer rights. Despite the strict legal framework that exists around this issue, it is common for doubts to arise around them. Even more so if they are related to financial products that we are not used to and that we are completely unaware of. But do they need to be in the contract so that they can be collected?

Commissions are free

We rely on the information published by the Bank of Spain to answer the previous question. The first thing we have to take into account is that, as we can read, “the legal regime establishes that, in general, commissions are free. Some, exceptionally, are limited” but this is not usual. Therefore, the reason and amount of each commission will depend on the banking entity with which we have contracted the product or service in question.

However, this same legislation also states that any citizen has at their disposal all the necessary information to know what commissions they will have to pay based on their interests. Furthermore, in the event that there is any modification in the commission rates, the changes must be reported with a minimum period of two months for acceptance. If there is no agreement, it is possible to agree on an account transfer.

Therefore, as we have seen, all commissions must be previously reflected in the signature in question. But what happens if I have been charged a commission that does not appear in the previously mentioned contract? There are some exceptions that are legal.

Commissions allowed

Despite everything mentioned previously, there are some commissions that are general in nature and that may not appear in our specific contract, although they do appear in the general conditions of the entity in question, and that are completely legal. In this case, commissions would be contemplated such as those charged for inactivity of an account, for making a transfer or for carrying out operations from the counter, if these can be carried out from the ATM. Also the commission for a rejected receipt or for the currency exchange that is carried out when we are abroad.

As online accounts have spread, as well as banks that operate solely in the digital field, most of the operations that we must carry out in which a professional must intervene usually involve a commission. In the event that we do not agree, and they appear in the contract or in the general identity policy, the only solution we will have is to change banks while waiting to find one with a more competitive rate system that prevents us from having to face this type of surcharges that has become common in most situations.