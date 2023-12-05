Standing Construct Honda MXGP announces the hiring of Alberto Forato for the upcoming 2024 MXGP season

December 5, 2023

Standing Construct Honda MXGP announced the official hiring of Alberto Forato for next season MXGP 2024. The 23-year-old talent will race a Honda CRF450R alongside Pauls Jonass in the highly anticipated 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Forato made his first appearance on the international scene in 2013 at the European Championship EMX150, where he competed with a Honda CRF150 and took second place. Starting his 450 career in 2021, “Alby” has proven to consistently improve every year. After finishing 18th overall in his first full season in MXGP, he progressed impressively and finished 11th in 2022.

Continuing his upward trajectory, the Venetian #303 achieved a thrilling third place in race 1 at his home Grand Prix in Maggiora. He was also one of only six drivers to win a qualifying race and finished his 2023 championship in seventh place.

Alberto Forato: “I’m happy to return to the Honda family and join the Standing Construct Honda MXGP team. It’s important to have a solid team behind us and a strong bike, so I’m looking forward to taking on the new challenge and seeing what we can do in the 2024”.

Tim Mathys: “We are delighted to welcome Alberto Forato to the team for the 2024 season. We have watched him in MXGP for the last two years, and his progress has been nothing short of impressive. It’s going to be a great season and we can’t wait to see what he can do together with Pauls Jonass.”