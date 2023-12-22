One year after the partnership with Pierer Mobility AG (i.e. the holding company behind the KTM, Husqvarna and Gasgas brands), Mv Agusta is starting to point out the steps that will bring this brand to the level it deserves on the global motorcycle scene.

December 22, 2023

By joining Pierer Mobility, the leading motorcycle group in Europe, the first step was to exploit excellent synergiesboth for the supply of components and for the exploitation of the best technology to continue to offer motorcycles of the highest technological level, combined with a concept of luxury that is always present in this brand.

In 2023, Mv Agusta saw the realization of its first major investment in order to offer a significant boost in terms of productivity, so much so that now production, which in many respects continues to be artisanal, has a capacity of 100 motorbikes per day.

If on the one hand the first thought went towards the creation of a more efficient, effective and optimized production in everything, the other aspect on which we worked was related to the customer service. Today the Factory warranty is 4 years and, with the intention of offering a truly premium service, Mv offers the service of free roadside assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The future therefore appears brighter considering what is now imminent 2024 a is being prepared reorganization of the commercial network with 200 official Mv dealers in sight by mid-2024, Service points serving customers and greater speed in the availability of spare parts. Apparently, overall we'll see an approach that is increasingly closer to the customerwho will have to feel increasingly pampered and proud of being part of the MV family, so much so that the Varese factory will reopen its gates for visits by customers and enthusiasts.

There will be no shortage of new models; after the very luxurious 2023 versions like the Superfast 98 and the Superveloce Arshamthe Brutale 1000 RR Assenthe limited edition of Dragster RR SCS America and off-roading LXP Orioliall presented in 2023, for 2024 there is already talk of other new features and one Superveloce Serie Oro which we will probably see in the third quarter of 2024.

Mv Agusta really seems projected towards a decidedly bright future.