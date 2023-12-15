Even the Mv Agusta brand does not escape the market logic of the KTM group of which it is now part, Christmas is coming and we are all better off so, even for the luxurious and renowned Varese motorbikes, the promotions aimed at this particular period of the year are arriving .

The promotion that was named “Don't leave your dreams locked in the drawer” is already underway and will last until mid-January 2024. We know that this brand aims and will continue to aim for a long time exclusivity, high profile design and components and a discount style promotion just doesn't suit him. Let's face it, he would sound like a false note in a classical music concert at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan; so, what Mv Agusta has decided to reserve until January 15th for lucky future buyers and is something else entirely.

It's about a policy fire theft for 12 months through Unipol You know that, upon closer inspection, it represents a nice gift given that the motorbikes sold under this brand have on average a nice list price.

Added to this is Mv Agusta Finance or the possibility of finance the purchase of the motorbike for an amount ranging from 1,500 euros up to 20,000 euros at a subsidized TAN rate of 2.95% for periods of 12 to 36 months.

The models that will benefit from the promotion are the Turismo Veloce RC SCS (MY22), la Brutale 800 R (MY23), la Dragster R (MY23) la Fast Tourism R (MY23), la F3 R (MY23) and finally the Superfast 800 (MY23).