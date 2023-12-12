The MV Agusta Superveloce marries the art of Daniel Arsham, a New Yorker who became famous in the artistic field for having expressed his own style which aims to break down the boundaries between art, architecture and design. The partnership with the famous House of Schiranna has given life to an ultra-exclusive edition of the neo-retro Superveloce sports car, which will be produced in just six examples, created with the artist’s personal touch.

The motorbike has holes in the front fairing and in the tail, which following the artist’s creed represent the natural erosion caused by atmospheric agents like water and air in stones, representing a collision between past, present and future. However, the technical basis remains unchanged, with a tubular steel trellis frame and a three-cylinder engine with a displacement of 798 cubic centimetres, capable of delivering a maximum power of 147 HP at 13,000 rpm. and a torque of 88 Nm at 10,100 rpm. Here are the complete technical characteristics.