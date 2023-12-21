In one year since the announcement of the partnership tra MV Agusta e Pierer Mobility AG, the Schiranna company has launched 5 new models, the LXP Orioli, the Superveloce 98, the Brutale 1000 RR Assen, the limited edition Dragster RR SCS America and the 6 units of the Superveloce Arsham. At the end of the calendar year, MV is also keen to underline a series of goals achieved.

The last in temporal order is represented by new production line installed at the Schiranna factory, through which MV Agusta is now intensifying its industrial activity. Here, MV Agusta's craftsmen, who still assemble each model by hand, will be joined by a fully automated line management system for the handling, movement and correct positioning of the units along the 28 workstations. Initial production will be approximately 1,000 units per month, but the new line It has a total capacity of 100 motorcycles per day and the possibility of gradually increasing production is envisaged.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor SpA, said: “I am thrilled with the launch of this new line right here, in our historic factory in Italy, while many other manufacturers are relocating or even decreasing production. All the efforts we have put in over the last two years are coming to fruition and now we are seeing very concrete results, with growing numbers and the growing success of our latest models. This is not only an investment in our businesses, but also in this community and our people.”

Other goals, which we have already told you about during the year, are the extension of the warranty to 4 years and 24/7 roadside assistance. Looking to the future, MV declares that 2024 will see the dealer network expand, with the goal of 200 active dealers by mid-year. For example, MV Agusta's home market, Italy, will benefit from 21 official dealers. All integrations with Pierer Mobility AG systems will also be finalized in 2024 reintrodotti i Factory Tourthrough which MV Agusta will open the doors of its only production plant in Italy, and new models will be presented, such as the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro.

Luca Martin, Board Member and COO of MV Agusta Motor SpA said: “When we look back at the beginning of 2023 we are amazed by the number of changes, implementations, improvements that have been put in place during this first year of collaboration with KTM. Everything's perfect? No. We always aim for perfection, and therefore we are proud of what we have achieved, but at the same time we are fully aware of what can be further improved. We are fully aware that our customers have experienced challenges, such as the delay in the delivery of spare parts or the renewed dealer network that has not had optimal penetration in the territory. I want to take this opportunity to once again let our customers and fans know that we listen to them and that every decision we make is based on one goal: putting our customers at the center of our attention. When we decided to restart the entire dealer network, we were aware that this would create inconvenience at the beginning of the process, but we are also confident that this decision has put MV Agusta on the right path to provide the best customer experience in the future. The dealer network will expand further in 2024, with better penetration, our product experts and technicians at each individual dealership are extensively trained and the selection process to work with MV Agusta is very rigorous. Customers are at the center of our approach and to achieve this we have a lot of work to do. The same applies to the availability of spare parts. The warehouse and system integration with Pierer Mobility AG took a long time, causing temporary disruptions, but this process will be finalized in early 2024 and such inconveniences for our customers will end. I personally believe that transparency is the best way to create a healthy relationship with our customers and fans and so I wanted to take this opportunity to openly address the issues our customers have faced in 2023 and to thank them for their passion and their love for our brand.”