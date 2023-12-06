Although Mariah Carey remains immovable as the queen of Christmas worldwide with her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, there are many artists who in 2023 have joined the festive cause with unreleased versions or carols, see Latin stars like Manuel Turizo, indie figures like Eels and veterans like Elton John and Cher.

At 77 years old, the American diva has tried this genre for the first time in her life with an album titled simply “Christmas”, the first with new songs since he published “Closer to the Truth” 10 years ago. In their repertoire there appears a song signed by Sarah Hudson, author of “Levitating” and “Physical” by Dua Lipa. Is about “DJ play a Christmas song”which, by crowning the top of the list of digital downloads in dance-style songs in the United States, has made Cher the first woman to have a number one hit in seven different decades.

For its part, Elton John has taken advantage of the 50th anniversary of his 1973 classic “Step into Christmas” to release an EP with seven tracks that includes a good part of the Christmas production that the artist has written with his inseparable Bernie Taupin over the years.

They are there “Ho! Ho! Ho! (Who’d Be A Turkey At Christmas)”which was the B-side of that ’73 single, as well as “Calling it Christmas” next to Joss Stone or the anti-war “All Quiet on the Western Front”, published as part of the album “Jump up!” (1982) and which, after being performed on Christmas Eve that year, the British said it was “the least selling single in the history of Phonogram.”

Likewise his compatriot Sam Smith has resorted to the formula of bringing together his scattered production designed for these dates into an EP, specifically four songs: “The Lighthouse Keeper”, “Palace”, “Night before Christmas” and his version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

Between rock and jazz

Others who had previously cultivated the field of these songs are the rockers Bon Jovi. Whether as a band or with its solo leader, past reinterpretations such as “Christmas All Over Again” by Tom Petty add this year the unreleased “Christmas isn’t Christmas”.

“It’s a song I wrote about family, the feeling that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without you, that can bring back a lot of memories for people; I liked turning it around and knowing that thanks to you, Christmas is Christmas,” declared Jon Bon Jovi about this cut recently recorded in Nashville.

For its part, Manuel Turizoresponsible for the great global success “La Bachata”, this year turned on the lights of the Rockefeller Center in New York and sang there “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”. Just as so many “crooners” have made it their own since 1951, the Colombian brought it to his philosophy of Latin urban music, with part of the lyrics in Spanish. That same song and other classics like “I’ll be Home for Christmas” o “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” appear in “A Merry Little Christmas”the EP that has just given birth to the quartet The celebrity in his usual operatic register, the same one with which Andrea Bocelli sings his new cut “Party”.

For jazz lovers, the selection will probably be more to your liking than the American Gregory Porterwinner of two Grammys, has done in “Christmas Wish”, with tributes to Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald and Marvin Gaye, among others, along with three unreleased songs, like the one that gives it its title. Even for the most indie Christmas spirits there are options to enjoy, see “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This?” of Eelspreview of his next compilation album, or the reinterpretation of “The Little Drummer Boy” that the Americans too Villagers have performed with Lisa Hannigan.

With the intention of inaugurating a tradition starting in 2023, Amazon Music has invited three British artists to post songs that refer to this era on its platform. Is about Jorja Smithof Anne Marie (who has written and recorded “Christmas Without You”) and Sam Rydersecond in Eurovision 2022, which featured “You’re Christmas to me”.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions