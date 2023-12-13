To remember the artistic legacy of Vicente Fernández, and within the framework of the 50th anniversary of José Alfredo Jiménez’s death, Sony Music released “Vicente Fernández: The classics of José Alfredo Jiménez” Volume 2.

This unique production is part of the treasures that the “El Charro de Huentitán” label has. It is an album that opens and closes with two duet songs with José Alfredo, “Caminos de Guanajuato” and “Tu memoria y yo”, as well as 14 unreleased songs by the Guanajuato composer in the unique voice of “Chente”. , who yesterday celebrated two years of having died.

During his career, Vicente Fernández recorded more than a thousand songs, 200 of them are still unknown. The 16 songs that are part of this new production are part of that legacy that his label plans to release gradually over the next few years.

In the first years of Vicente Fernández’s career, at the end of the 60s, his relationship with José Alfredo Jiménez became complicated. The version of the historians assures that “Chente” wanted to make Alicia Juárez fall in love without knowing that she was a romantic partner of the eminent composer of Dolores Hidalgo.

However, at the end of his life, José Alfredo allowed him to record “Las Botas de Charro” and a series of other songs that are now coming to light, 50 years after the death of the man from Guanajuato and two years after that of “El Charro de Huentitán.”

Both the material of “Vicente Fernández. He sings to the great composers of Mexico”, released last August, like this new album of unreleased songs, They are available in digital and CD formats..

“El coltrillo” dedicates a message to him

Two years after the death of Vicente Fernández, his memory is still alive among his fans and his family. The so-called “Charro de Huentitán” died in 2021, after suffering a spectacular fall on his ranch “Los tres potrillos” and remaining hospitalized for several days. Within the framework of the death anniversary of “Chente”, Alejandro Fernández did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a moving message to him through his social networks.

It was on his official Instagram account, where “El Potrillo” opened his heart and his memories to share with his followers one of the best kept memories he has of his father, a video of “Chente” in a very exclusive presentation he made for your family, in the privacy of your home.

In the black and white clip, you can see the charro in a casual outfit, with a microphone in hand, while he performs “Tu retreat” to the sound of the mariachi: “I was searching through memories and I found one of my favorite days. Stubborn old man full of gifts,” he wrote at the bottom of the recording.

Likewise, the singer assured that not even death has been able to prevent him from continuing to feel close to his father, and he can even still listen to his advice: “Two years after your departure, you continue speaking in my ear to remind me of the things that matter. Never miss us, Don ‘Chente’. We love you,” she added.

As expected, Alejandro’s fans did not take long to react to his publication, showing him their affection and solidarity; as well as the love that the public continues to have for his father: “Your father will live forever in your heart and in the hearts of all of us who love his music”, “Only those who forget die, there are millions of memories and the most beautiful ones.” see them singing together”, “An applause that reaches to heaven for your dear old man. And for you an eternal hug”, “He is greatly missed, but he will always live in his music”, are just some of what can be read.

