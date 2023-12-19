To surprise Kelsey Grammer, El Hormigeuro has decided to bring MozART Group as guests. They are a group that, despite their classical musical education, decided to perform classical music in a humorous way. They started in 1995, since then they have created a musical cabaret unique in the world, fusing classical compositions with humor. They have won numerous awards, and have given concerts throughout Europe, Canada, the US and Asia.

They have faced creative challenges, such as the forced pause in 2020 due to global circumstances, during which they created the new play called: Globetrotters.

Over the years, the MozART group has left a unique mark on the music scene, combining musical genius with humor and offering audiences unforgettable experiences. Its history is marked by success, recognition and a singular approach that has conquered audiences around the world.

Its motto is: “We exist despite the sober formality of the great concert halls, despite the boredom of the life of classical musicians, despite the fanatical lovers of classical music and the admirers of rock, rap or pop who fear classical music. We treat our Muse with a humorous irony and we are sure that she will not mind.

Movie night at El Hormiguero with a visit from Kelsey Grammer. The international performer has landed on the program directly from Hollywood.” Spectacular!