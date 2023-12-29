In a context in which physical sales are increasingly less relevant for the record market and, therefore, the pull of Christmas, 2024 will be a year with many releases already planned for the return of the holidays, although among them More confirmed big names are missed.

Among those who have provided publication dates, there are currently none of those figures capable of paralyzing the musical panorama as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny or Karol G have been in 2023, so this industry will be entrusted in the coming months to the possible arrival of the “more or less finished” albums by Shakira, Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

The British Dua Lipa has to face the difficult challenge of equaling or surpassing the bar of 'Future Nostalgia' (2020), considered one of the best works of the pandemic. In the absence of more information, at least her return is already underway with a recent first single titled 'Houdini'.

Who also confirmed that there is a “new album in the works” is Billie Eilish, after two previous works that did not disappoint, nor did her most recent unreleased single for the OST of 'Barbie' in 2023, the beautiful 'What Was I Made For' ', which could be one of the songs nominated for the Oscars.

Those who crave rockier sounds are in luck with Pearl Jam. “Yes, we made an album with Andrew Watt that is ready, mastered, mixed and ready to roll,” confirmed Matt Cameron, one of its members, a few weeks ago.

Possible releases

More uncertain is how long it could take for both Ariana Grande, who has not released an album since 'Positions' (2020), but who has returned to the recording studios after filming the film 'Wicked', and Lady, to materialize their return to the recording scene. Gaga, also very focused on her role as an actress in recent times (her last album, 'Love For Sale' with Tony Bennett, came out in 2021).

It was Mick Jagger who revealed that the recent collaboration of the nicknamed 'Mother Monster' (Gaga) with The Rolling Stones arose because she was working in the studio next door while they were recording 'Hackney Diamonds'.

Other artists who are placed in purely speculative territory, but with compelling reasons to trust in their return, are Cardi B, Justin Timberlake, Lorde, Morrissey, The Cure and Sia.

In the most cutting-edge Latin field, not only are unreleased albums from the Brazilian Anitta, the American-Venezuelan Elena Rose, the Mexican Danna Paola and the Colombian J Balvin also eagerly awaited (which Universal Music itself considered certain for the end of 2023 ), but above all from his compatriot Shakira.

She was, without a doubt, one of the queens of last year, after her musical rebirth by turning her sentimental spite into songs and, as she told Hola magazine, her new album would arrive “at the beginning of the year”, with songs that people already know and others unpublished as “a living document” of their “emotions and experiences of the last two years.”

Confirmed albums in the first quarter

Aside from conjecture, there is a lot of material that will see the light of day in the first quarter of 2024.

Thus, January will bring news from Bring Me The Horizon ('Post HUMAN: NeEX GEn'), Kali Uchis ('Orquídeas') and The Vaccines ('Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations') on the 12th; from Green Day ('Saviors') and Future Islands ('People Who Aren't There Anymore') on the 19th; and The Smile, the side project of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwod, on the 26th (with 'Wall Of Eyes').

In February, there is also curiosity to hear Usher's new works ('Coming Home') on the 11th; by Chromeo ('Adult Contemporary'), Idles ('TANGK') and Paloma Faith ('The Glorification Of Sadness') on the 16th, the same day that 'This Is Me… Now' by Jennifer Lopez comes out; and MGMT ('Loss Of Life') on the 23rd.

Finally, in March there will be albums from day 1 with Kaiser Chiefs ('Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album'). On the 8th the new releases from Bleachers ('Bleachers'), Judas Priest ('Invincible Shield'), The Jesus and Mary Chain ('Glasgow Eyes') and The Libertines ('All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade') will be released.

On March 15, Lenny Kravitz publishes 'Blue Electric Light', on the 22nd Gossip will release 'Real Power' and, on the 29th, you will have to listen to both 'Evolution' by Sheryl Crow and 'Heaven :x: Hell' by Sum 41, their last album before the band's announced end.

In Spain, the publication of Chanel's debut on January 12 is confirmed, and it also seems clear that there will be albums by Bad Gyal, Nathy Peluso, Love of Lesbian, Dani Fernández and Leo Rizzi, among others.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions