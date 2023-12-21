2023 marked a precedent in the music scene, for the first time the urban genre had a great competitor on a global level and it was nothing more and nothing less than the regional Mexican one, although specifically through the lying and warlike corridosas well as the Sierra, genres that predominated in the lists of the most listened to in Mexico and internationally.

The Jalisco musician Peso Pluma became the most listened to artist in Mexico, on Spotify, in 2023 and the fifth most listened to in the world. In fact, the successful collaboration of Eslabón Armado and Doble P, “She Baila Sola”, reached more than one billion views on the platform, making it the first Mexican music song to join Spotify's Billions Club.

The sounds of the sierreño have become so popular that stars like Becky G and Thalía are completely devoted to this musical style.the first released the album “Esquinas” a few months ago and the second has already released the singles “Bebé, Perdón” and “Choro” in collaboration with Estilo Sin Límite, which will be part of a record label based on this musical style.

We must not forget that Shakira published her regional proposal with Fuerza Regida with the hit “El Jefe”which already has 110 million views on YouTube.

But these artists are not the only ones who have experimented with the new currents of the Mexican regional. Karol G has been publishing songs on her recent albums such as “200 Copas”, “Gucci Los Paños” and recently “Mi Ex Had Reason”, a song with which she pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla. And now, these days, the Dominican Natti Natasha published its own regional proposal titled “No Longer I Strange You.”

Texan music is not far behind and Grupo Frontera has also set a precedent this 2023, making urban music performers merge with their style, to show the union they made with Bad Bunny in “un x100to”, as well as “ALV” with Arcángel and “Lunes a Lunes” with Manuel Turizo, not without forgetting other hits on his list such as “Tulum” with Peso Pluma, “El Amor de su Vida” with Grupo Firme, “Que Vuelvas” with Carin León and “Frágil ” with Yahritza y su Esencia, among other hits.

Nobody stops him

With six songs on the list of the most listened to this year in Mexico through Spotify, Peso Pluma has stood out as the most popular singer not only in Mexico: his fans in Andorra, Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela were in charge of positioning him among the 50 most listened to artists in their countries.

In Jalisco, the State where Doble P was born, the municipalities where his music was heard the most were Guadalajara and Zapopan. The most popular songs in these cities were “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabón Armado, “PRC” with Natanael Cano, “El Azul” with Junior H, “AMG” with Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael Cano, as well as “La Bebe Remix” with Yng Lvcas and “LADY GAGA” with Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H. Spotify recently published its lists of the most listened to content on the platform and these are the lists of the most listened to songs in Mexico and globally.

Top 10 a Spotify 2023

The most listened to songs in Mexico

1. “She Dances Alone” – Armed Link, Featherweight

2. “El Azul” – Junior H, Featherweight

3. “AMG” – Gabito Ballesteros, Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma

4. “PRC” – Natanael Cano, Featherweight

5. “La Bebe – Remix” – Peso Pluma, Yng Lvcas

6. “Weekend” – Junior H. Oscar Maydon

7. “Que Vuelvas” – Carin Leon, Grupo Frontera

8. “un x100to” – Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

9. “Ch and the Pizza” – Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano

10. “LADY GAGA” – Featherweight

Top 10 a Spotify 2023

Most listened to songs globally

1. “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

2. “Kill Bill” – SZA

3. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

4. “Seven (feat. Latto) (Explicit Ver.)” – Jung Kook, Latto

5. “She Dances Alone” – Armed Link, Featherweight

6. “Cruel Summer” – Taylor Swift

7. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

8. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” – Rema, Selena Gomez

9. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

10. “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

