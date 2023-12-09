Atalanta won thanks to the Colombian’s incredible goal, after the Rossoneri had caught the Dea twice. Double by Lookman, Giroud and Jovic scored the Rossoneri goals. Calabria sent off in the final

From our correspondent Marco Fallesi

9 December 2023 (change at 11pm) – Bergamo

Atalanta comes down from the swing. And he says to Milan: “Please, take a seat.” The Rossoneri would have gladly done without it, and even thought they had escaped, but they hadn’t taken into account Luis Muriel’s artistic backheel, which made it 3-2 for the Nerazzurri in the 95th minute. A match that seemed like a thriller. Even if there was a certain feeling from the beginning: the culprit was the Devil, and sooner or later he would be discovered. Because Atalanta, which returns to winning ways after 4 games and two knockouts in a row, and after 5 consecutive games without beating Milan in Serie A, had to suffer until the last opportunity but will go to sleep with a deserved success: 2- 2 which had held up until Muriel’s stroke of genius in recovery would have been tight, very tight. Milan returns home with their fourth defeat in the league (equaling the number of knockouts in the year they won the scudetto), Juve 7 points away and Inter even running away at +9: Pioli spoke of continuity for the scudetto, the Devil has betrayed again. And he already has a headache for the next round, December 17th against Monza: Calabria, sent off for a double yellow card at the end in Bergamo, further weakens a defense now in constant emergency. In the middle there will be the away match to Newcastle, in the Champions League: AC Milan, recovering from a week ago, was looking with confidence to the hope of the round of 16; and this one, fragile and vulnerable?

The game broke the deadlock in the last ten minutes of the first half, with goals from Lookman and Giroud, but it was impossible not to start from the sliding door that Charles De Ketelaere decided to close in the 9th minute: the Belgian, who shortly before had unloaded a weak left-footed shot between Maignan’s hands, he finds himself face to face with the Rossoneri goalkeeper after a nice header from Lookman, he has plenty of time to kick a few meters from the goal but sensationally raises it over the crossbar. He looks like the AC Milan CDK dressed in Nerazzurri, and his first half was affected by the error in front of goal: Tomori controlled it without suffering. De Ketelaere’s scoring ball resembles the trailer of the match: Milan cumbersome, incapable of finding the depth to circumvent the man-on-man aggression of the Nerazzurri men, Atalanta more pragmatic and effective. The launches for Lookman are a constant, the insertions of Koopmeiners as well. And so it seems almost logical that the hosts are the ones to pass: Lookman does everything, slips in from the left into the Rossoneri area, leaps past Theo Hernandez and shoots. Tomori’s deflection is decisive and overtakes Maignan: 1-0 and Gewiss inflamed despite the thermometer reading two degrees. Milan, who had shown up in the 4th minute with Giroud (exchange with Pulisic, the Frenchman’s left foot blocked by Djimsiti) and in the 26th minute (Tomori’s attempt defused by Ederson), rose again in the last action of the first 45′: on a corner by Florenzi, Giroud takes to the skies above Koopmeiners and makes it 1-1. Milan celebrates, Gewiss protests furiously due to a contact between Musah and Lookman on the action that led to the Rossoneri equaliser’s corner.

milan at peak

The second half opens with two Nerazzurri rings (Scalvini and Pasalic) and the usual unpredictable run from Lookman, who leaves opponents on the left with impressive ease: the feeling is that the Nigerian, sooner or later, can strike again and in fact it happens. Minute 9: De Ketelaere widens and puts a tight ball in the center which Lookman slams past Maignan, while Theo observes the scene. The new advantage is deserved and has a significant impact on the history of the match, because CDK now seems like another player, while Milan is in confusion. The Belgian comes close to scoring the goal expected this summer, with a left-footed shot that cuts across the entire area, Pioli takes action by inserting Bennacer for Chukwueze, in yet another disappointing effort. With 20 minutes left the AC Milan coach completes the restructuring: Loftus-Cheek out, among the worst on the pitch, Jovic in, Diavolo with the double center forward. The move doesn’t seem to produce much, also because the Gasp gang is a storm that almost overwhelms Calabria and his companions. Mike Maignan, AC Milan’s emergency shelter, however, protects as and more than usual: in the 76th minute Scalvini enters the area on the restart and shoots to the near post, MM saves but doesn’t hold back, Lookman reiterates with a sure shot but Mike still gets there, almost from the ground. The Nigerian completes the job by sending out on the second attempt. And four minutes later here’s the shot that freezes the stadium: Pulisic puts it in the middle, Jovic intercepts and places it in the net. We are at the second center in a row, after the one at Frosinone. One point each? No, the ending is fireworks. First Calabria leaves him with ten men for a double yellow, then, in the 95th minute, Muriel’s masterpiece which knocks out the Devil. At the Gewiss there is celebration, even Tomori’s final shot which goes just wide goes almost unnoticed.

