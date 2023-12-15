The 8BitDo Pro 2 is a safe bet and now has a very attractive price.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller has a rechargeable battery that offers a range of up to 20 hours

If you are looking for a cheap and quality multi-platform controller, then you may be interested in the 8BitDo Pro 2. It is a Bluetooth controller that is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC (Windows 10/11 and macOS), Android, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, Steam Deck and Raspberry Pi. This makes it an ideal option for all those who want to use the same controller on all their devices.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 usually has a recommended price of 48 euros, but now it has a 22% discount on Amazon and only costs 37.48 euros. It is a unique opportunity to get a versatile and comfortable controller that will make you enjoy your favorite games to the fullest. Furthermore, 8BitDo is usually synonymous with quality and that is why its products are highly valued.

Get the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller for 37.48 euros on Amazon

This command It has a very careful design, with good build quality and very precise buttons. It is worth mentioning that it also has two programmable rear triggers, adjustable vibration, and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 20 hours on a full charge. As you can see, it is very complete in terms of features, but this is not all, as it is also a very customizable controller.

You can configure the 8BitDo Pro 2 to your liking from the 8BitDo Ultimate Software mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android. From this app you can adjust the sensitivity of the sticks and triggers, create game profiles, assign macros and much more. At this point we can only say that it is a highly recommended controller for everything it offers, perfect for all types of games. As if that were not enough, now its price is close to the historical minimum price, hence it is an offer that you cannot miss. What's more, it has rarely been available for less than 40 euros.

8BitDo has been doing great work for years and that's why their controllers have a good reputation. So now you know, if you were thinking of buying a multiplatform controller and were waiting for an interesting offer, here is one that will not disappoint you. In fact, user reviews are positive. Finally, remember that if you want to use it on your desktop PC wirelessly you will need a Bluetooth adapter, otherwise you will have to connect it by cable. If it's a laptop it won't be necessary, they all have Bluetooth.

