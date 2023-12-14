For very little money you can get the CORSAIR HS35, headphones that will not leave you indifferent.

CORSAIR HS35 headsets are cross-platform compatible

Join the conversation

Now you can get quality headphones at a knockdown price thanks to this Amazon offer. The CORSAIR HS35, wired headphones that are very comfortable and light, are reduced by 16 euros for a limited time. It is worth mentioning that they have a recommended price of 54.99 euros on the CORSAIR website. Therefore, they can be yours for less than 39 euros.

The CORSAIR HS35 are available for only 38.99 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes. It is a very attractive price for multi-platform headphones that are Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. As if that were not enough, they have more than 4,100 ratings, with the majority of reviews being very positive, hence their average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5. What's more, at PcComponentes 94% of buyers recommend it. This means that they are headphones that will not disappoint you.

CORSAIR HS35

Get the CORSAIR HS35 headphones for only 38.99 euros on Amazon

These headphones have 50mm neodymium transducers which offer quite good sound quality. You will be able to hear even the smallest detail while you play, from the footsteps of your enemies to the most spectacular explosions. In addition, the CORSAIR HS35 have a removable unidirectional microphone, which allows you to communicate with your teammates or rivals clearly and clearly, without ambient noise. As it is removable, you can remove it when you don't need it or when you want to use the headphones to listen to music.

Another important aspect of gaming headphones is comfort. The CORSAIR HS35 is designed to let you play for hours. They have memory foam and adjustable pads, while the structure is light and hardly exerts pressure. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the CORSAIR HS35 integrates the controls into the left earcup, from where you can adjust the volume and mute the microphone with the push of a button.

CORSAIR HS35

In short, the CORSAIR HS35 They are very complete gaming headphones that have an excellent quality-price ratio.. So don't hesitate, if you are looking for multi-platform headphones that are not wireless, then you can't miss them now that they cost 38.99 euros. It is not the all-time low price, but it is still a very interesting offer. Of course, we don't know when it ends, so if you finally decide to buy them you better be quick.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.