Ferrari has announced that it has renewed the contract with James Calado, who will therefore continue to be a Maranello standard bearer for the next few seasons thanks to a multi-year agreement.

Fresh from success at the 24h of Le Mans in the historic triumph obtained in June 2023 with the 499P #51 teamed with Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi, the Englishman continues his adventure with the Prancing Horse with which he has now been collaborating for 10 years.

“I am proud to have renewed the contract. Together with the Prancing Horse I have had incredible experiences and continuing this journey is extraordinary. My goal for the future is to become world champion with the Hypercar”, said the 34-year-old Briton, ready to return to the Ferrari AF Corse prototype and the 296 GT3, retracing the many beautiful memories accumulated with the Emilian brand.

“In ten years in Maranello I have experienced truly exciting moments. I think for example of 2014, when I signed the contract as an official driver. I was having dinner with my family and I received the phone call I was waiting for: for me it was a special evening.”

“I then mention the first victory at the Nürburgring which came two years later. In that period I felt a lot of pressure on my shoulders, I couldn't wait to confirm my value by obtaining the first success in the race: crossing the finish line first was like a liberation.”

“Another great indelible memory, obviously, was the victory at Le Mans this year, the first in the overall classification: the joy I felt getting on the podium with Ale and Giovi was something I will never forget.”

“Finally, special memories are obviously linked to the three world titles in the LMGTE Pro class: unforgettable pages of ten truly intense years”.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Antonello Coletta, Ferrari's Head of Endurance and Customer Racing, was also satisfied: “We are happy to be able to count on a fast and reliable driver like James in the future, who has established himself sportingly within the Ferrari family.”

“Over the last ten seasons together we have built a path of successes in which the overall victory at Le Mans shines, which Calado celebrated together with his teammates in the Ferrari 499P #51, and the three world titles in LMGTE Pro won with Pier Guidi. Let's start again from these foundations, looking to the future with great optimism.”