Ducati which only made twin-cylinders with desmodromic distribution; KTM queen of off-road, without any asphalt experience; MV Agusta dominating the world championship, little or no mass production, relegated for a long time to yearbooks and historical re-enactments. Once upon a time… In a beautiful book that tells of the extraordinary victory at the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy by Mike Hailwood and Ducati, recently published, the thesis is proposed according to which that fictional event created the conditions of an image recovery of the Borgo Panigale brand at an international level, which was the spark that led the Bolognese manufacturer towards increasingly safer shores. The old champion who returned to racing after ten years, in the riskiest race, physically impaired and surprisingly choosing the Italian bike instead of a Japanese one, actually had the taste of an epic victory and Ducati, proposing the 900 Mike Hailwood Replica , made hordes of fans dream who could identify with their idol and his exploits. Not much different from what happens today with the victories of Bagnaia and Bautista who, from a commercial point of view, find a safe haven not only in the sportier models, such as Panigale and Streetfighter, but also in Crossover ones, such as the new Multistrada Pikes Peak .

In 1978 marketing was a fanciful intuition, today it is a science (which as such must be studied before applying it). KTM, more or less in the same period as Hailwood's return, was a super specialized brand, very popular among enduro and cross riders and among young people who bought Austrian motorbikes to give themselves a somewhat macho image, even if perhaps they didn't go beyond the city pavés. They were beautiful and made you dream of great adventures. Outside of the environment, however, she was known in the news above all because won his first cross world championship, in 250 in 1974, driven by a Soviet driver: the great Guennady Moisseev was authorized by the party to abandon his CZ, evidently also thanks to the prestige of the Austrian brand. At the time, hypothesizing that KTM would become the global brand it is today, with plenty of road bikes and also winning in MotoGP, would have been an exercise in divination worthy of Otelma. In the same period in which his teammate Moisseev was making sparks in the cross world championship with KTM, in Cascina Costa, near Malpensa, the twilight roar of the 4 cylinders of the MV Agusta resounded, which won its last world championships with Phil Read. Giacomo Agostini, while KTM won its first world championship, had already moved to Yamaha having understood that the new generation of GP bikes, the Japanese 2-stroke ones, would soon replace the concert of the esteemed Meccanica Verghera. And yet he too, like and before his friend Hailwood, made the great return to put the definitive seal on the 4T experience in the world speed championship, with the epic victory at the '76 German GP on the MV he managed. A ride out of a novel, on the gloomy Nürburgring at the end of August, which however could not create any spark: Count Agusta had passed away in 1971, replaced by his son but there were no longer the conditions to continue. At that moment, an era was definitively over: MVs, racing and 4-stroke engines were one and the same, with no more “market”. It took the visionary “madness” of other racing patrons, the brothers Claudio and Gianfranco Castiglioni, to make the MV brand re-emerge from the gloom of historical re-enactments and make it (re)live commercially with real series production starting from 1997, after purchasing it five years earlier. And after having purchased from the State, in 1985, the same Ducati which, in the meantime, had returned to the honors of motorcycle news thanks to the Pantah models. Meanwhile, in 1994, KTM presented its first road series motorcycle, the Duke 620, evidently a road-oriented enduro, in the style of supermotards which had experienced a small explosion thanks to “superbiker” races.

You will forgive us for the historical excursus but we believe it necessary to better frame this test which is not, not entirely, a true comparison, but rather a test of three very fascinating motorcycles, similar in general crossover approach and for the fact of having “top” performance for the respective displacements, but very different in character, of the engines first and foremost, but not only. Just as different is the genetic code, forged by time and history, of the respective Houses. Here then is Ducati which, under very solid Audi ownership, offers the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, a (grand) touring motorbike but also a grand… sport one, with the construction quality typical of German machines and an evident racing image; and KTM the 890 SMT, a sport-tourer “in the Mattighofen style”, a modified Adventure with suspension and road wheels on which to mount a set of suitcases that allows you to do medium-range touring, as a couple, without great deprivation, to then have fun alone on the most beautiful roads of the holiday; and MV Agusta the Turismo Veloce SCS Lusso, a sports car with high handlebars and a three-cylinder engine like the legendary 500 GP.