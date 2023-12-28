Given the characteristics of these engines (very different in layout and cubic capacity) it was obvious that the Ducati would outclass the others throughout the entire power range, but the comparison is still interesting.

Up to 7,000 rpm, there is a 20 HP difference between the Multistrada and the 890. From then on, the acceleration of the Bolognese four-cylinder becomes irresistible and the gap rises to 55 HP! Instead, in the comparison between KTM and MV, which are similar in displacement, the Austrian has the advantage up to 8,000 rpm, but the Italian extends further.