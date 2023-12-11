The social support program “Women with Wellbeing” It is a support intended for women residents of the State of Mexico.

This Monday the head of the Secretary of Welfare of EdoMex, Juan Carlos González Romero, announced that a second registration stage will be opened for this support; Here we tell you the details.

When will the second registration stage be?

This new date will take place between the months of January and February 2024, as announced by González Romero in the Second Government Report of the Municipal President of Valle de Bravo, Michelle Núñez Ponce.

In order to carry out the registration successfully, future participants were asked to provide support have patience while the incorporation processes of new beneficiaries are carried out.

If you have any questions regarding support, it is recommended to visit the official program page at this link.

