Suara.com – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) stated that if the attitude of not determining the choice or the white group (Golput) in the election is haram.

Chairman of the MUI for Da'wah and Ukhuwah, Cholil Nafis, emphasized that Golput is considered to have no responsibility for the future of the nation.

Moreover, the MUI had previously issued this fatwa ahead of the 2009 elections.

“The MUI once issued a fatwa regarding Golput, which is indeed haram because we are not responsible for the running of this nation,” he said, when confirmed, Friday (15/12/2023).

Cholil appealed to the entire community to use their voting rights to choose one of the three presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs who will advance to the 2024 presidential election.

Choose the Ideal

According to him, it is better to choose the ideal one to prevent the worst.

“Indonesia without a president will definitely be in chaos. Chaos is worse than a leader who is not ideal because we can still control a leader who is not ideal through the DPR, and we can still control community issues,” he explained.

Cholil believes that as citizens we have a responsibility to choose who will lead Indonesia in the future.

“We ask you to choose one of the three. If you want number one, two and three, please choose whichever is appropriate,” he said.

This is so that people can look for a figure who they feel is ideal to lead Indonesia in the future.

“So leaders are a reflection of society, therefore, whatever the reason, you cannot not vote in the next election. (So) you have to vote,” he said.