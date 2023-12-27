Suara.com – Candidate for Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Muhaimin Iskandar said that the government in the future must make fair regulations for its people.

The politician who is familiarly called Cak Imin said that rich people should not prevent people who are classified as poor from becoming rich when they are elected.

Muhaimin said this was a point in one of his visions related to justice, equity and equality. Therefore, he plans to improve the unfair system to make it fair.

“The government must make fair rules that do not benefit a few people,” said Muhaimin at the inauguration of the KAM1 Headquarters in Tangerang, Banten, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

The PKB chairman then mentioned one of the things that was highlighted to create justice, including the issue of farmers and fishermen.

The government, he said, must ensure that fertilizer is available for farmers and diesel fuel (BBM) is easy to obtain for underprivileged fishermen.

“Our farmers who have services providing food for us are complaining that production cannot be good because there is no fertilizer. This must be changed,” said Muhaimin.

Apart from that, he also promised to overcome the problem of unemployment by allocating 5 percent of the APBN to support the younger generation who want to do business.

“If the young people are rich, God willing, their families will also be rich,” said Muhaimin.

Furthermore, Cak Imin then invited Tangerang residents to vote for candidate pair number 1 at the polling station on February 14.

“Voting number 1 is for the Indonesian people so that change can occur, the people will prosper,” he said. (Between)