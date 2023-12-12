28.8 degrees in Malaga27.7 in Murcia, 27.5 in Valencia. We are not at the end of May or beginning of June, no. We are in december; in mid December. We are talking about temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees above normal and that is a lot.

It is so much so that, although now a mass of cold air is going to put us in a thermal carousel for a few days, the outputs of the meteorological models make it clear that something is not right.

A strange December… As we explained yesterday, the country had two “brutal backs” in your near future. The first (the one that is affecting us these days) was going to leave “probable temperature records for the month of December in numerous stations in the south of the peninsula.” And so it has been. The historical maximum has not been surpassed (Motril’s 29.4 in 2010), but we have been close.

…although less and less. We must not forget that we spent Christmas 2022 almost in short sleeves with “values ​​within the 95% percentile: that is, temperatures could occur in the range of 5% of the highest temperatures recorded for the date.” And that 2021 closed with temperatures of up to 25 degrees in places like the Bilbao airport.

The trend is there: while recent years continue to surprise us meteorologically, the only constant is that December is becoming an “less and less cold” month. Since, realistically, the “white Christmas” thing was already something quite strange: the “less and less cold” means an increasingly longer meteorological autumn.





Increasingly longer and more intense. In this context, although the forecasts of the European models are terrible (with a gigantic blocking anticyclone in the middle of the Atlantic just when we need water most), no one is surprised: with El Niño pushing temperatures up and droughts increasingly intensethis seems like it’s going to be the new normal.

A new normality that translates into: cold temperatures where there is fog, mild temperatures where there is none and little water (although here the final situation of the anticyclone, if it occurs, may give some surprises in the south).

Are we going to have an abnormally warm December? On average, it seems so. However, that does not mean that we do not encounter drops of cold (and even icy) air that remind us that we are in winter.

Without going any further, starting today, a mass of very cold air will cause thermometers in a good part of the country to drop 12 degrees in less than 24 hours. However, we must not forget that in the long term what matters is that there are more and more areas of Spain that do not remember what the cold is.

