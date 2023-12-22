The cost of maintaining an electric car is considerably less than that of a petrol or diesel car, but it is more expensive to purchase, meaning that for many households the change from combustion to electric It is a chimera in which public aid is not enough.

The French Government has launched a program for a electrical leasing with which to have an electric car for an amount as affordable as 54 euros per month. This pioneering measure by the neighboring country may be one of the possible solutions if mass adoption of EVs is wanted throughout the continent to reduce emissions.

Subsidy for the costs of an electric car

The measure that the neighboring country will implement should be an example for other European countries to follow. In our country, the main aid is included in the MOVES III Plan, in which you save on the purchase of an electric car, but with this French electric leasing, you can drive an electric car without making so many investmentssomething key taking into account the high price of electric vehicles.

That's French ecology: from January, the first leasing models of electric cars will be available at 100 euros per month. → https://t.co/h8HFYCE6Uf https://t.co/NmAX2FS0gJ December 22, 2023 • 20:31

The objective of the government led by Macron is to help households that depend on the car to affordably participate in the “green transition”. The plan will be based on a demonstration of low economic resources so that the aid goes to those who need it most and is only available to those over 18 years of age who can prove that they live in France. However, it is not necessary to be a French citizen, so those who, for example, are working there will have equal opportunities.

When calculating the income to access the aid, it will be taken into account that the applicant's home has some income of €15,400 per year per person or less. This amount is equivalent to a net monthly income of about 3,300 euros per month for a couple with one child, according to calculations made in the French newspaper Le Parisien.

Initially, People who depend on their vehicles to get to and from their workplace will be favored. This category includes people who drive more than 8,000 kilometers as part of their professional activity and/or live at least 15 kilometers from their workplace. The goal is that in 2024 the plan will be extended to all low-income people in France, but that those who drive more will have priority.

From 54 euros per month

The leasing contract is signed for a minimum period of 3 years – renewable – and the monthly prices vary depending on the model chosen, up to a maximum of 150 euros/month. For example, the cheapest will be the Citroën ëC3 It will cost 54 euros per month, the electric Fiat 500 will have a price of 89 euros per month, something also quite affordable. If we go to higher options we have the Opel Corsa-e for 94 euros per month or the Peugeot E-208 for 99 euros.

Furthermore, within this monthly installment, which after the first three years will have an optional purchase option at the end, the French social leasing contract It also covers insurance costs and cancellations of the signed agreement in case of unemployment, disability or death.