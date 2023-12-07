MSI by Ubisoft have announced a new partnership which has resulted in a promotion centered around Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe latest video game from Massive Entertainment coming out these days (here is our review).

Starting from today, Thursday 7 December, and until 7 January 2024anyone who purchases an MSI product participating in the promotion will be entitled to request an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC key (while supplies last).

All the details of the promotion, including the terms and products participating in the initiative, can be consulted on the official MSI website.

Previous article

Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting, il crossover con Among Us