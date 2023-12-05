Suara.com – The mother of the late Ashraf Sinclair, Dida Sinclair, said that her heart was heavy after Bunga Citra Lestari or BCL remarried. As is known, his former daughter-in-law officially married Tiko Aryawardhana on December 2 2023.

Dida Sinclair’s feelings about BCL and Tiko’s marriage were revealed through uploads from the TikTok account @tyha_fatyhah, who seems to be their close relative.

Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana officially become husband and wife. (Instagram)

“Mother’s love reaches heaven. Hugs for u Umi,” wrote the account, quoted on Tuesday (5/12/2023).

In the screenshot of the WhatsApp chat that was shared, Dida Sinclair replied to @tyha_fatyhah’s response regarding the video of her crying when she was touched by BCL on her wedding day with Tiko.

“Thank you Tyha. Those are tears that are sweet and sour, but also happy,” he said.

Ashraf Sinclair’s family at the BCL wedding. (Instagram/aishahjennifer)

Dida Sinclair then admitted that it was difficult to let go of Bunga Citra Lestari, who is now legally another man’s wife.

“My heart feels heavy but I am very grateful that Bunga is married to Tiko who (now) is Noah’s father. Alhamdulillah,” he said.

The thing that made her heart heavy was because Dida already considered BCL like her own biological child, not just a son-in-law.

“The beauty is that Bunga is no longer my daughter-in-law. She is Bunga Sinclair, Aishah’s sister and Bunga is the mother of our grandson, Noah Sinclair! And Tiko is my son,” he wrote.

Dida Sinclair revealed how Bunga Citra Lestari still loves Ashraf Sinclair’s family even though their love story has ended.

“As explained by Aina, the chapter of the late Ashraf and Bunga’s love story has ended, but their love remains with Bunga. Their relationship with Noah is very strong,” said Dida Sinclair.

“Thank God, I remember the wedding promise that the late Ashraf made to Bunga, ‘Love my parents as you love your parents and I will love your parents as I love my parents,'” he continued.

Dida Sinclair admitted that she was happy because Bunga Citra Lestari kept her promise to Ashraf. However, he did not deny that his heart was heavy seeing BCL marry Tiko.

“Subhanallah, Bunga really kept his promise. It’s amazing how he loves us and the (Sinclair) family so much,” wrote Dida.

“I’m not sad, but my heart is heavy to the point of tears,” he added.

Contributor: Chusnul Chotimah