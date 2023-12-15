Denpasar Voice – The Ponorogo Regency Government is preparing new land for waste disposal sites. This was done to overcome the overflowing landfill at Mrican TPA, Jenangan District.

Head of the Ponorogo Regency Environmental Service (DLH), Gulang Winarno, said that the new land was in Alas Sukun, Mrican Village, Jenangan District. The 9.8 hectare land belongs to Perhutani.

“Currently we have carried out the permit process to be able to use the land as a new landfill,” said Gulang, Friday (13/12).

Gulang explained that the licensing process had entered the technical permit stage from Perhutani.

The party only needs to reimburse the standing costs, namely the costs for cutting down the eucalyptus trees on the land.

“Standing costs are still being calculated,” said Gulang.

Gulang added, if the licensing process goes smoothly, construction of the new landfill will begin in 2024.

The new landfill will later be used to accommodate waste from all areas of Ponorogo Regency.

“The Mrican landfill will still be used, so we have two landfills to accommodate residents' waste,” he concluded.***