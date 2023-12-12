Profumo and Viola acquitted, now the transfer is closer for Mps

Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola were acquitted. What’s more: according to the Court of Appeal of Milan, the fact does not exist. In essence, the two managers, respectively president and CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, did not commit any offense in the accounting of the famous Santorini and Alexandria derivatives. It can be argued that the two have found an already compromised situation, with previous management in some respects madman who had previously purchased Banca Antonveneta for nine billion euros, then tried to remedy the disaster by subscribing to dangerous derivative instruments. “Scurdarsi ‘o the past” is impossible: Profumo and Viola have seen their names dragged through the mud for years.



More: the now ex-CEO of Leonardo waited over a year to receive a sentence which, in fact, marked his exit from Piazza Montegrappa. Would the current outcome of the trial have been enough to remain at the helm of the former Finmeccanica? There is no counter-proof, but it is certain that the sword of Damocles on Profumo’s head automatically has excluded his name from any possible role in a subsidiary. And so a tortuous, complicated, dark story ends, in which Freemasonry, esoteric rites, and a bank that acts as “father” come together. of an entire city, a suicidal manager (until proven otherwise) and angry account holders.

With this sentence, however, the scenario changes completely and it is another medal that can be placed on Luigi Lovaglio’s chest. Who, despite everyone thinking he was crazy, chose not to reserve excessive amounts for compensation, knowing that the storm would quickly become a storm in a glass of water. And that in all likelihood compensation requests worth several billion would have turned into small condominium disputes. In short, “the fact does not exist” and the government toasts. Stocks soar even on a lazy day in the markets.

Today Monte dei Paschi is worth 4.25 billion and the State, which still owns 39.23% after the sale of 25% last November 20th, can hope to make even a couple of billion, which are added to the 920 million already collected. And here a new game opens. Who wants to take Siena? The government has staked its cards on BancoBpm, but Giuseppe Castagna – together with president Massimo Tononi – continues to barricade himself behind his wall. But how much longer will his “no” be able to hold out now that MPS is a healthy bank, with no particular problems and with an overall encouraging future? At that point, a truly alternative third hub to Intesa and Unicredit would be created.

And isn’t Unicredit itself, which could have acquired the credit institution in 2021, having second thoughts? Of course, in that case there would be considerable work to do to make the Authorities digest the birth of a giant with over 3,600 branches in Italy, 30% of Intesa Sanpaolo. It is easy to imagine that a cut in branches and the sale of some branches to other banks could be required. The Bper unknown remains. According to Affaritaliani.it, at the moment the institute led by Piero Luigi Montani has in mind the possible integration with Banco Popolare di Sondrio to create an alternative entity strongly anchored to the territory.

But of course, never before has banking risk taken hold and taken shape. 2024 is expected to be complicated on two fronts. As regards rates, the sharp slowdown in inflation will lead to a reduction in the cost of money applied by the ECB and, consequently, to a decline in margins for credit institutions. Not only that: the economic slowdown will inevitably lead to a greater risk of insolvency for companies, especially small ones. We need strong shoulders, we need an adequate capital reserve, they are needed – as Andrea Orcel also said recently – banks with a capitalization close to 100 billion euros to withstand the impact of their US and Chinese competitors. Today, to reach this threshold a science fiction merger between Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit and BancoBpm would be needed. Fantasy finance, precisely. But it is certain that we need to start imagining something. And with an MPS increasingly free from requests for compensation and with the accounting books put back in order, it’s easy to think that there isn’t much left to do to bring the great fusion dance to life. Prepare the popcorn.



