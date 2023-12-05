MPS also promoted by the ECB

After the assessments of the rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s, a new promotion has arrived for MPS. As part of the annual prudential review and evaluation process known as SREP, the ECB and the Bank of Italy have released their pronouncements. In response to this news, the stock recorded an increase of 3.89%, reaching a new high of 3.26 euros. This is what Mf reported. In a statement, MPS said it “broadly” respected the capital requirements established by the Supervisory Authority starting from 1 January 2024.



In detail, the ECB reduced the Pillar II Capital Guidance P2G to 1.15% compared to the current level of 2.5%, practically halving this requirement. The Rocca Salimbeni bank specified that this decrease reflects the positive results of the stress test conducted by the EBA this year. Furthermore, the Bank of Italy has revoked the reserve requirement linked to the status of national systemic bank starting next January, as the qualification no longer belongs to Siena due to the reduction of the bank’s risk-weighted assets (RWA). .

The overall minimum requirement for MPS, in terms of Cet 1 ratio, is reduced to 8.56%, with a decrease of 0.25 percentage points due to its non-identification as a national systemic bank. Similarly, the overall minimum requirement in terms of Total Capital ratio is 13.27%. After the latest capital increase of 2.5 billion and the de-risking activities, MPS is already one of the most capitalized banks in Europe, with a Ceti close to 17%. However, excess capital represents a challenge to profitability, reflecting the group’s still depressed multiples, with the capitalization/equity ratio below 0.5%.

Analysts predict a possible growth of the stock up to 4 euros in the coming months, considering a gradual release of capital, the improvement of credit risk and the progressive neutralization of legal issues. The acquittal of the former leaders Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni in the Supreme Court has already freed up significant provisions since the end of last year. The bank has set aside around 1.1 billion out of 4.1 billion in “probable loss” risks, while cases related to financial communications from 2008-2015 and non-performing loans are still pending in the courts. The overall situation includes total requests of 2.9 billion in September 2023, including civil cases and civil party formations in the Profumo-Viola trial, with a decisive appeal hearing scheduled for 11 December. Extrajudicial claims notified after 29 April 2018 are considered time-barred. Furthermore, the bank reduced the risk coordinated by the Martingale fund, alleviating the need for further provisions.

