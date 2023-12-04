Mps, the 22 months of Lovaglio and the future

Since becoming CEO of Monte Paschi, Luigi Lovaglio has spent little time in Siena and Tuscany, with the exception of work commitments. Not due to a lack of affection towards the city and the territory, but rather because Siena’s history and identity have permeated the bank so deeply as to make the boundaries between professional and personal life almost invisible. While this complete identification positively influenced the bank’s history, it also presented significant challenges for Lovaglio, especially when it came to making difficult decisions. for the recovery of the bank. The Corriere Economy reports it.



Monte dei Paschi is not only the main financial institution of the city, it is the city itself, seamlessly. This close association, which once even required residence in Siena to manage the bank, made Lovaglio’s task even more delicate. Today, despite the bank’s ancient political affiliation with the left, his path seems oriented towards the area of ​​influence of the League. Currently, with Monte in balance and generating profits, there are signs of a desire to renew relationships with the city and its customer network. Mount Paschi is no longer considered an unbearable burden, and even if some appetites have been temporarily suspended, there is the idea that, after the sacrifices made, the time has come to give something back to the territory.

Lovaglio’s redevelopment work has led to tangible results, as demonstrated by the recent promotions received from rating agencies. The Draghi government, in February 2022, he chose Lovaglio to lead the recovery of the bank, supporting the request for a capital increase of 2.5 billion euros. Despite the market’s initial doubts, the operation was a success, thanks also to the contribution of the Ministry of Economy. Lovaglio’s actions led to significant restructuring, including reducing staff by 4,000 in a single day. The bank has overcome the difficulties linked to the expensive purchase of Antonveneta, the derivatives scandal and the subsequent judicial investigations. Despite the legal uncertainties, Lovaglio is optimistic about the reduction of risks and positive developments in normal operations.

The future of Monte dei Paschi looks promising under Lovaglio’s leadership. The bank, with a profitability of 15%, expects a profit of over 1.2 billion by the end of 2023, positioning itself between 4 and 5 billion in value. The recent move by the Italian Treasury to sell 25% of the shares represents a strong signal towards privatization, confirming the path planned with the European Union. Now, with a healthier bank capable of consolidating without being considered a burden, attention shifts towards possible mergers. Two potential candidates are Banco BPM, led by Giuseppe Castagna, and the Bper and Unipol group, headed by Carlo Cimbri. Although they say they are not interested, the key issue could be governance and control in the merger process. Ultimately, Luigi Lovaglio successfully faced the challenge of restoring Monte dei Paschi, placing the bank on a positive trajectory and paving the way for new growth and aggregation opportunities.

