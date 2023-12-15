Monte dei Paschi di Siena

MPS, the Affari investigation into the oldest bank in Italy

Having worn off the euphoria of recent days following the acquittal of Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, Siena wonders about the future of Monte dei Paschi. And, according to sources that Affaritaliani.it was able to hear exclusively, in Tuscany there is no peaceful atmosphere at all. On the other hand, after euphoric days on the stock market, the stock suffered a notable decline and lost around 10% of its capitalization in the space of two sessions, reaching a value of just over 3.8 billion.

There is one date, in particular, which has been marked with a red circle on the calendar: February 9th, when the 2023 final budget will be presented. An MPS operator who hides behind anonymity tells Affari: “We didn't like the unions' celebrations, they should defend us and instead they take the other side. There are people who risk losing their severance pay but no one intervenes. On 9 February, with the presentation of the final balance sheet, 13.5 billion in deposit accounts will be at risk which are not protected and cannot be defended with bail-in. The life savings of local people are being put at risk.”

Moreover: Concerned voices say that MPS is now the eighth largest bank in terms of funding. To be precise, 3.2% of the Italian total, less than Banca Popolare di Sondrio which, not surprisingly, ended up in Bper's sights by eliminating a possible merger partner for Siena. And since Luigi Lovaglio arrived the trend has not changed. Not that it's the current CEO's fault, on the contrary. The CEO is trying, but – they say in Siena – there is great difficulty in getting this credit institution to travel again. “This is a dead bank – another employee tells us – because it doesn't hire, it doesn't spend, it doesn't do maintenance. And in February it really risks blowing up. We need greater caution in reporting what is happening.”

Il the most widespread fear is that with the State's partial exit from the capital of Monte dei Paschi there may be less interest on the part of the institutions who have invested almost 8 billion over the years and who now, also due to pressure from the European Union, must progressively leave the Siena perimeter. A first share has already been sold, for 920 million, but now comes the most difficult part. The alarm launched by S&P on the banking world, judged excessively exposed to the sovereign debts of EU countries (2,300 billion in total) at a historical moment in which deficits will rise, therefore forces us to find the famous synergies, to create entities with very broad shoulders ready to resist future market conditions.

The “cleaning” carried out with NPLs from 2012 onwards has made the system safe. But ten years of zero interest rates have made the banking job much more complex. So today there are no longer systemic risks for the stability of credit institutions. The capital requirements imposed by the various Basels have made the sector resilient and shock-proof. But now we need one more step. In the streets of Siena, several Monte employees talk about their concern at seeing that several fellow managers have moved to other credit institutions. And the very rapid transition of Marco Giorgino – Lead Independent Director for six years, President of the Risk and Sustainability Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee and the Appointments Committee – to Mediobanca has triggered further concerns.

From Siena, therefore, comes a different photograph than the triumphalistic one painted in recent days. Could it be an excess of apprehension or is there really something cooking? For the moment everyone is showing calm. After the Christmas holidays, however, we will have to start understanding what will happen in Siena. 2024 will be the year of “detachment”. And everyone hopes that it will be the beginning of a new course after a dramatic decade.

