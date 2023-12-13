Mps, Barclays Plc eliminates a stake above 4% of the capital of the Sienese bank

After the acquittal of Perfume e Violaa freezing shower suddenly arrives for Mps. Barclays Plc sold after just 9 days the share of the Sienese bank equal to 4.79% of the capital in financial instruments (5.65% aggregate) acquired last November 25th during the placement on the market by the Treasury of 25% of the capital of Monte dei Paschi attraverso un accelerated book building (abb).



This operation risks breaking the balance of the Piazza Salimbeni credit institution after the good news of the ex-president’s acquittal on appeal Alessandro Profumo and the former CEO Fabrizio Viola.

