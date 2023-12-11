Undoubtedly unexpected news related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news from a search engine and Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it appears that Mozilla evaluated Nintendo’s data collection and gave it a “Privacy Not Included” rating. Here are the key details he shares:

Worrying Aspects:

Nintendo collects personal information, location, gaming habits and data from other users and external sources. Use of data to personalize content, advertising, send promotions and create profiles. Ability to de-identify data, leaving it outside the privacy policy.

Positive Points of Nintendo:

The company does not sell data. Effective implementation of parental controls on Switch. Clear and accessible privacy policy.

Mozilla offers tips for protecting information online in its report, which you can see here.

What did you think of the news?

