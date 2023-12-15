We already announced it a few days ago: Vodafone has renewed its alliance with Warner Bross. Discovery (WBD) to continue offering HBO Max to its customers until 2026. The problem is that, with the new agreement, loses exclusivity. And we already know the first consequence of this: Movistar Plus+ will incorporate WBD content in a few days and the new Max platform in spring.

But that is not the only novelty from Movistar for 2024: it will also be the first operator to integrate SkyShowtime into its platform at the beginning of the year. With the five major OTTs in its power (Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, SkyShowtime and Max), Movistar Plus+ will take away from Vodafone TV the title of largest film and series aggregator.

All of this has also forced Movistar to reorganize your television offer, so the Fiction packages will undergo some changes. Among them, Disney+ will become an on-demand channel. Let's see everything in detail.

Hola SkyShowtime, hola Max

More than nine months have passed since the SkyShowtime streaming platform landed in Spain and, until now, it was not available on any operator. But that will change very soon. Movistar Plus+ and SkyShowtime have reached a new agreement, which will extend over the next few years, to incorporate SkyShowtime into Telefónica's television.





This means that, at the beginning of the year, miMovistar customers who have contracted the Fiction package will be able to access the entire catalog of SkyShowtime original movies and seriesincluyendo contenidos de Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios y Peacock.

Access to all this content will be done in an integrated manner from the main navigation of Movistar Plus+, although it will also be available on demand. Additionally, there will be a new SkyShowtime linear channel.

The second important agreement that Movistar Plus+ has announced today is con Warner Bross. Discovery and includes new content licenses, the renewal of television channels (Warner TV, TCM, Discovery Channel, Eurosport and CNN) and the launch of the new Max platform, which is scheduled for spring 2024 in Spain.





Starting January 1, miMovistar customers who have contracted the Fiction package will be able to start enjoying the extensive Warner Bross film and series catalog for free. Discovery.

And next spring Movistar Plus+ will incorporate Max with HBO originals, Warner Bros. movies, Max originals, the DC universe and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, as well as a wide range of children's content and programming from HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID…

Changes in Movistar Plus+ Fiction packages





The arrival of SkyShowtime and HBO Max to Movistar Plus+ at the beginning of the year has forced the operator to make some changes to its contractable television packages. Specifically, in the Total Fiction and Total Fiction with Netflix packages, which currently include the following:

Total Fiction: for 16 euros per month, it includes Movistar Plus+ and Disney+ Originals.

Total Fiction with Netflix: for 26 euros per month (31 euros if you want Netflix Premium), it includes Movistar Plus+, Disney+ and Netflix Standard Originals.

Both packages offer a catalog of more than 1,500 titles on demand and the following linear channels: Series on M+, Cinema on M+, Documentaries on M+, Indie on M+, Comedy on M+, Action on M+, Music on M+, Drama on M+, Classics on M+ and Suspense on M+.

At the beginning of the year, the Total Fiction and Total Fiction with Netflix packages will receive content from SkyShowtime and Warner Bros. Discovery no price increase, so that customers will be able to enjoy for free a broader catalog of movies and series from the best studios without a price increase. The offer will be like this:

Total Fiction: for 16 euros per month, it will include Movistar Plus+ Originals, SkyShowtime and Warner content.

Total Fiction with Netflix: for 26 euros per month (31 euros if you want Netflix Premium), it will include Movistar Plus+ Originals, Netflix, SkyShowtime and Warner content.

The other important novelty is that, starting January 2, Disney+ will become an on-demand channel that can be optionally incorporated into the Total Fiction and Total Fiction with Netflix packages. During the first three months of 2024, Disney+ will be available for Movistar Plus+ customers for 1.99 euros per monthon April 1 it will cost 4 euros per month.

Apart from this new Disney+ on-demand channel, the offer of all linear channels associated with Disney (National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Fox, Disney Junior and Baby TV) is maintained for all Movistar Plus+ users. All Viacom group linear channels (Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount and MTV) will also remain available.

