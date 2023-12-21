When the current Smart WiFi 6 signal boosters begin to run out of stock, customers who rent or buy one They will begin to receive this renewed model. Do they have any significant advantages over the current one?

New Smart WiFi 6 Go amplifier from Movistar

As previously happened with the Movistar router, which was updated from Smart WiFi 6 Smart WiFi 6 Go, the blue operator has decided to present an improvement in its wireless signal amplifier devices.

The Smart WiFi 6 Amplifier will gradually give way to a new version, the Smart WiFi 6 Go Amplifier. Under this commercial name, as we can see from its certification in Wi-Fi Alliance, we find a Mitrastar HGW-500IX4X4-Mv3. We see that Movistar continues to trust the same manufacturer, since the current Smart WiFi 6 amplifiers, without Go, are actually Mitrastar HGW-500IX4X8-Qv5.

In essence, this maintains the great improvements that occurred in the jump from Smart WiFi Amplifier to Smart WiFi Amplifier 6. This means that it has WPA-3 security protection, compatibility with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac networks /ax (WiFi 6) and two Ethernet ports. The great news about the change from SW6 to SW6Go is that the number of antennas is reduced, as happened with the router after the change to Go. This time we will have only 8 – compared to the 12 of the previous model -. They will be distributed as follows: four for the 2.4 GHz band and four more for the 5 GHz band.

This a priori negative change could be explained by the potential use intended for the new device. In the case of this new Smart WiFi 6 Go model, it is proposed as an option for use as an additional mesh node to the router (thanks to EasyMesh support). In the case of the model it precedes, it had been planted as a way to replace the WiFi of the HGU router.

EasyMesh support

One of the big news, as also happened with the latest version of the firmware of the Smart WiFi 6 Go router, is the welcome to the EasyMesh standard for configure a mesh network more easily and efficiently.

This standard allows you to create mesh WiFi in an easier way since it uses multiple access points that work together and form a unified network. This creates smart and efficient wireless connectivity throughout your home and outdoor spaces.

Network configuration and device addition involve minimal user intervention. Once established, the network self-monitors to ensure optimized performance. Wi-Fi EasyMesh can guide devices to the access point that provides the best service WiFi for that device. EasyMesh wireless networks can also modify the network structure based on changing conditions to provide a consistent experience under all types of circumstances.