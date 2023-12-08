It’s the perfect time of year to welcome a new channel! And Movistar knows a lot about that, which is always at the forefront of updating its grill with new features. In this case, they have announced that, to celebrate Christmas, they recover one of their most popular temporary channels. It will be available on Movistar Plus+ in the specific period that we detail below.

The name of this ephemeral channel is Movistar Vacaciones and I’m sure it sounds familiar to you because it was already available last summer. At that time the impressions from users were good, so the operator has not hesitated to recover it with the intention of celebrating the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

From December to January

The date on which the channel will be introduced into the Movistar service will be on Friday, December 22, so it will be an ideal time for the youngest to take advantage of it. From there, we can tune in on dial number 15 until Sunday, January 7, 2024. Last Christmas the dial it occupied was 28, so don’t get confused!

In addition, Movistar Vacaciones will also be available in the on-demand section of the platform, being the gift that the operator has prepared for all its clients in this year-end stretch. The good thing is that its programming, as we will tell you below, is going to be very varied and will be loaded with titles that it will be a pleasure to see with the family.

Content for all audiences

Movistar is not going to leave anything behind. The repertoire of content that we can see on Movistar Vacaciones includes both recently released films and television series, short films or documentaries. They are going to be, above all, titles with which to pass the time and have fun. Is about one of those well-chosen programs with which the company knows that it has the responsibility of guaranteeing smiles among viewers, so what we will see will be stories full of action and comedy. Of course, animation will be one of the channel’s highlights, especially at this time when Movistar has so many successful films in this genre in its repertoire.

Although there will be many contents that can be seen on the channel throughout the days, Movistar has already highlighted some of those that will take center stage. One of them will be Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, which is one of the releases that have had the most relevance throughout this year. Little and old They will be able to have a great time in the company of the brothers and all their allies living cinematic adventures.

The channel will also feature the saga of Indiana Jones, one of the heroes that never goes out of style and is highly recommended because it allows the youngest and those who already have gray hair to share a fun time in front of the television. After all, who doesn’t love good old Indy? But that won’t be all. On the Vacation channel we can also see different adventures starring the Minions and the Spider-Man animated films that have been so successful around the world, such as the recent Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse.

Another of the highlights of the content of this Vacation channel available on Movistar Plus+ will be Campeonex, the film by Javier Fesser that is not only fun, but is also very tender and It will be ideal for the whole family. In addition, as we told you, there will be many other films, series and varied content that will coincide in a common objective: to make us have a great time during the Christmas holidays. When he says goodbye with the end of the holidays, we most likely won’t see him again until next summer, so we have to enjoy him while we have time!