Movistar Plus+ does not want to lose pace with the turn of the year, and has already prepared the salvo of premieres that it will offer us in January.

We are about to send 2023 to the garden of memories and welcome 2024, that year in which everything will go great for us until it starts to look like its older brother. But we are going to be positive, as they are at Movistar Plus+ with their powerful proposal of premieres for the first month of the year.

The platform of Telefónica of Spain has just announced the films that will expand its catalog in January 2024, and there are very interesting entries that you will not want to miss.

We start with a bit of national comedy the same Monday January 1with all the hangover from New Year's Eve, with I have gone viral, the film by Blanca Suarez.

He mars 2 It's time to get back to the routine, except for most of the students, but you can also see My Sunny Maad in Movistar Plus+, a movie animation for adults arriving from the Czech Republic with a very attractive family drama.

Maybe you prefer to see the gardening skills of Joel Edgerton with the gardenias, the clovers and the limbs of some unfortunate person: that's what The Master Gardener will be there for from the beginning. Wednesday January 3.

Twelfth Night, the January 5, you will have superhero movies to watch with the family thanks to the premiere of Shazam! The Fury of the Gods, one of the last films in the DC Extended Universe.

We jump to the second week of 2024 with Zillionthe Belgian musical drama that comes directly to Movistar Plus+ on Tuesday January 9.

Jennifer Lawrence will provide the counterpoint with some more commercial cinema in his comedy Without Bad Rolls, which arrives on Movistar Plus+ on Friday January 12.

2024 starts with cinema for everyone in the Movistar Plus+ catalog

We jump from an entire week to Friday the 19th to find Wall Street Blow, the crazy drama about the GameStop stock meltdown that put the Wall Street sharks in check.

That week, the domingo 21We ended up with a most terrifying game thanks to John Kramer in Saw X, the latest film in the thriving horror franchise.

We were missing a bit of French drama to start the year, so Movistar Plus+ brings us on Wednesday January 24 Case to the catalogue.

If you fancy a bit of a good Spanish thriller, Summer in Red, the film by Belen Maciasarrives Friday the 26th.

The month of January 2024 ends with a helping of gore in Infernal Possession: The Awakening, the mars 30and with Anything he 31…not that there is nothing that day, but it is the title of the Danish film by Trine Piil Christensen and Seamus McNally based on the novel by Janne Teller.

Month by month, Movistar Plus+ reinforces its catalog with some of the most attractive premieres in the cinematographic field and, as far as January 2024 is concerned, the year is starting very well.